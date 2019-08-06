Country Club Trust Company Lifted Federated Invs Pa (FII) Stake by $468,031 as Market Value Rose; Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Position Lifted by American National Bank

American National Bank increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 20.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank bought 37,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 220,502 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 183,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $19.84. About 18.54 million shares traded or 37.52% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 22/05/2018 – B.C. CONTINUES TO PRESS CANADA TO JOIN CONSTITUTIONAL REFERENCE CASE, SAYS THAT WOULD FAST TRACK PROCESS – B.C. ATTORNEY GENERAL; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – ANNOUNCES WEBCAST AND DIAL-IN INFORMATION FOR MAY 29, 2018, AT 7:10 A.M. MT; 29/05/2018 – Canadian government to buy Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Agrees to Work With Canadian Govt to Find Buyer by July 22; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – AS OF END OF QUARTER, TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT SPEND TOTALED ABOUT $1.1 BLN ON A CUMULATIVE BASIS; 20/04/2018 – Katie Simpson: Via @CochraneCBC if Kinder Morgan walks away from the Trans Mountain project, sources say other companies may be; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – CONTINUES TO LOOK AT WESTERN CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS IN LONGER TERM FOR M&A – CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: GOVT’S TRANS MOUNTAIN PLAN ALLOWS US TO GET RID OF POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY; 26/04/2018 – British Columbia Asks Court to Rule on Authority Over Kinder Morgan Project; 16/04/2018 – ALBERTA INTRODUCES LEGISLATION ALLOWING IT TO RESTRICT PROVINCIAL EXPORTS OF CRUDE OIL, NATURAL GAS AND REFINED FUELS

Country Club Trust Company increased its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (FII) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company bought 16,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.85% . The institutional investor held 281,942 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26M, up from 265,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Federated Invs Inc Pa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $32.8. About 574,230 shares traded. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 43.54% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors Total Manager Assets Were $392.2B at March 31, Up 8% From a Year Earlie; 19/04/2018 – DJ Federated Investors Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FII); 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS 1Q REV. $263.9M, EST. $277.8M; 23/05/2018 – Foxconn has signaled previously that FII will launch projects in areas including smart manufacturing, industrial internet, cloud computing, and fifth-generation wireless technologies; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – AGREEMENT HAS BEEN APPROVED BY BOARDS OF FEDERATED AND BTPS; 20/04/2018 – FII Tech Growth Invests in SECO; 05/04/2018 – SEBI: MONITORING OF FII LIMITS IN LISTED INDIAN COMPANIES; 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – BTPS WILL RETAIN A 29.5 PERCENT SHARE IN HERMES AND WILL CONTINUE TO INVEST IN HERMES’ STRATEGIES AS A CLIENT; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.6% Position in Albireo Pharma

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold FII shares while 70 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 74.91 million shares or 1.63% less from 76.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWI) by 6,525 shares to 7,230 shares, valued at $522,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 3,387 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,502 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (HEDJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.