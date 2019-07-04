Country Club Trust Company Increases Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB); Home Depot (HD) Stake Held by Rdl Financial Inc

Country Club Trust Company increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 140.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company bought 90,174 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 154,492 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.73M, up from 64,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $39.49. About 4.95 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Rdl Financial Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rdl Financial Inc bought 2,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,880 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05M, up from 13,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rdl Financial Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $212.1. About 2.17M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – KYTX CBS19: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 02/04/2018 – THE HOME DEPOT ANNOUNCES THE NOMINATION OF STEPHANIE LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 24/04/2018 – NBC 10 WJAR: #BREAKING: Two officers, one civilian shot at Home Depot in #Dallas; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT – PROPOSAL 6: SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REDUCE THRESHOLD FOR CALLING SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED AT ANNUAL MEETING; 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 22/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 21/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Texas congressman tells Austin’s NBC affiliate KXAN that the bombing suspect bought bomb-making equipme…; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – HD: Dallas. Officers Down. 11600 Forest Central Drive. Hearing reports of Possibly 2 officers down. Search for suspect underway. Air 1 en route. – ! $HD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Co stated it has 0.04% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Churchill Mgmt Corp accumulated 0.78% or 153,162 shares. Pension Service owns 0.85% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1.15M shares. Waters Parkerson Limited Com holds 3.59% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 222,669 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 1.17% or 9.34M shares. Garnet Equity Holding reported 9% stake. Halsey Ct stated it has 5,805 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Amer reported 3,282 shares. Shelton has invested 0.04% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Company reported 2.64% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). International holds 4.51M shares. Cumberland Partners Limited has 17,939 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. C M Bidwell And Associate, Hawaii-based fund reported 231 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.52% stake. The Ohio-based Cleararc Cap has invested 0.99% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 11,216 shares to 9,536 shares, valued at $706,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 10,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,094 shares, and cut its stake in Total S A (NYSE:TOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards Inc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 59,366 shares. Cetera Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 42,010 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 7,427 shares. 33,589 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 14,349 shares. Cap Inv Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Citizens & Northern holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 19,220 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 1.26M shares. Wasatch Advisors owns 111,949 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 10.25 million shares. Stewart Patten Commerce Ltd Llc stated it has 1.08% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Wealthcare Cap Ltd invested in 0% or 690 shares. First Allied Advisory owns 35,224 shares. Arrow Financial holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 6,306 shares. The Georgia-based Stadion Money Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $660,000 activity.

