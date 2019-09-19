Country Club Trust Company Increased Position in Federated Invs Pa (FII) as Shares Rose; Lyons Wealth Management Has Lifted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake

Country Club Trust Company increased its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (FII) by 9.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company bought 26,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.85% . The institutional investor held 308,609 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.03 million, up from 281,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Federated Invs Inc Pa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $32.65. About 131,555 shares traded. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 43.54% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – CERTAIN MEMBERS OF HERMES’ MANAGEMENT WILL HOLD AN AGGREGATE 10.5 PERCENT INTEREST IN HERMES; 20/04/2018 – FII Tech Growth Invests in SECO; 23/05/2018 – Federated Investors Presenting at Conference May 29; 05/04/2018 – SEBI: MONITORING OF FII LIMITS IN LISTED INDIAN COMPANIES; 13/04/2018 – Federated Investors Agrees to Acquire Majority Interest in London-Based Integrated ESG Manager Hermes Investment Management From BT Pension Scheme; 18/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Mueller Industries, Senior Housing Properties Trust, Federated Investors, Midstates Pet; 19/04/2018 – DJ Federated Investors Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FII); 13/04/2018 – Federated: Hermes’ Headquarters Will Remain in London, Operating as a Subsidiary of Federated Investors; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Adds Dropbox, Exits WageWorks: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors 1Q Rev $263.9M

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 80.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 4,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 10,997 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47 million, up from 6,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $140.7. About 23.79M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – Microsoft Will Share Data, Tools to Speed Chinese AI Development; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches lndustry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Adaptive Controller is targeted at users with a range of physical disabilities, and is set to launch later this year; 15/05/2018 – Cohesity Delivers Web-Scale Simplicity for Secondary Data With Microsoft Azure; 02/05/2018 – The talks come as Microsoft rolls out plans to build two data centers in Abu Dhabi and Dubai next year; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft’s New Chief Diversity Officer Won’t Start Until July; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft rose after the company announced a major reorganization; 14/03/2018 – Koru Helps Hiring Managers Measure Skills Proven to Drive Performance Through New Integration with Microsoft; 30/05/2018 – Local leaders champion a “region of inclusion” heading into July Special Olympics USA Games

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $870.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 2,116 shares to 2,667 shares, valued at $498,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (ITR) by 186,347 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,246 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold FII shares while 85 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 74.82 million shares or 0.12% less from 74.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) for 10,734 shares. Burgundy Asset Management Limited invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Cornerstone Advsrs holds 60 shares. Citigroup has 0% invested in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt owns 675 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 0.03% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) or 56,603 shares. Raymond James & Associate invested 0% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Eaton Vance Mngmt accumulated 0% or 25,812 shares. Jensen Invest Mgmt invested in 0% or 11,950 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 24,600 shares. The Michigan-based Csat Advisory Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Gam Ag accumulated 35,236 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia holds 33,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Palisade Asset Management Lc owns 41,420 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The holds 0.01% or 213,497 shares in its portfolio.

