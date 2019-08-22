Country Club Trust Company Increased Its Raytheon Co (RTN) Position by $1.27 Million as Stock Rose; Bridgewater Associates LP Stake in Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Has Trimmed by $34.30 Million

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 98.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 418,349 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 8,313 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $686,000, down from 426,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $77.54. About 141,709 shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q EPS $1.50; 01/05/2018 – Skyworks Solutions climbed 3 percent in after-hours trading, following gains of 4.77 percent during Tuesday’s session

Country Club Trust Company increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company bought 6,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 43,327 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.89M, up from 36,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $184.82. About 84,896 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 15/03/2018 – Raytheon Wins $150.4 Million U.S. Army Contract; 28/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 28; 30/05/2018 – Sweden set to close $1 bln Patriot missile deal; 29/05/2018 – lngrid Y. Jacobs Joins Eaton Vance as Chief Diversity Officer; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO WILL PROVIDE MULTI-FUNCTION RECEIVER EXCITER SYSTEM TEST BENCH,A CONTROL SYSTEM & A MODELING, SIMULATION ENVIRONMENT; 17/05/2018 – Persistent welcomes Raytheon as a Wave Relay® Ecosystem Partner; 13/03/2018 – Adriane M. Brown elected to Raytheon board of directors; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – U.S. ARMY AWARDED RAYTHEON COMPANY A $395.8 MLN CONTRACT FOR PRODUCTION OF ROMANIA’S PATRIOT AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM; 23/04/2018 – RAYTHEON, VIRSEC IN GOVERNMENT CYBERSECURITY PACT; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $270.4 MLN SALE OF 300 SIDEWINDER MISSILES, RELATED EQUIPMENT TO UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – PENTAGON STATEMENT

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc (NYSE:NYCB) by 71,754 shares to 116,774 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 11,176 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

More notable recent Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on March 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Trade War Dampens U.S. Chipmakers, Not Huawei: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Skyworks Solutions EPS beats by $0.01, revenue in-line – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SWKS shares while 188 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 135.08 million shares or 3.76% less from 140.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 438,828 shares in its portfolio. Lincoln Natl has 4,255 shares. Gradient Ltd Co holds 0% or 10 shares. 95,685 were reported by Wellington Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership. Atwood And Palmer Inc holds 351 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 0.05% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) or 1.53 million shares. Palladium Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 26,477 shares. Us Fincl Bank De has 53,228 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Parametric Associate Llc has 0.03% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Hl Fincl Services has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership reported 1.63M shares. Delphi Inc Ma holds 0.37% or 4,808 shares in its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.04% or 2,682 shares. Moreover, Institute For Wealth Management Limited Com has 0.11% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 6,099 shares.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “United Technologies says Raytheon merger will return $20B to shareholders by 2023 – Boston Business Journal” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Raytheon added to BofA’s U.S. 1 List – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Raytheon Company (RTN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Highest-Rated Dow Stocks Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon upgrading Germany’s Patriot integrated air and missile defense system – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 9,378 shares to 21,886 shares, valued at $8.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 57,161 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,789 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).