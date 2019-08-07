Country Club Trust Company Holding in Phillips 66 (PSX) Raised by $552,235; Scopia Capital Management LP Has Boosted Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Holding by $17.73 Million as Valuation Rose

Scopia Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 29.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp bought 479,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The hedge fund held 2.11M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.28 million, up from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $45. About 55,607 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 30/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 30/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conference; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC PROJECTS A 5-YEAR (DECEMBER 31, 2022) COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE OF 15% FOR NET PRODUCT REVENUES; 24/05/2018 – 2018 Market Spotlight: Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) – PTC Therapeutics Leads Industry Sponsors With the Highest Number of Clinical Trials, Followed by GlaxoSmithKline – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $260 AND $295 MLN; 14/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – FULL YEAR 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $260 AND $295 MLN; 15/05/2018 – J Goldman & Co LP Exits Position in PTC Therapeutics; 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Loss $19.3M

Country Club Trust Company increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 9.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company bought 5,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 64,787 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17 million, up from 58,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $96.16. About 99,484 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.81, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold PTCT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.24 million shares or 22.53% more from 45.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Svcs Group Inc Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Morgan Stanley stated it has 25,011 shares. Spark Invest Management Limited Company invested in 566,000 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Pura Vida Ltd Liability Co accumulated 84,338 shares. The New York-based Prelude Management Llc has invested 0.04% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability Company reported 8,811 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Franklin Res invested in 0.08% or 3.74M shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 0.05% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Clarivest Asset Ltd reported 48,554 shares stake. Hudson Bay Capital Management Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 25,000 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 307,100 shares. Moreover, Hussman Strategic Advisors has 0.46% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Arrowstreet Partnership holds 0% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) or 34,800 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT).

Scopia Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.11B and $2.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 2.57M shares to 8.16M shares, valued at $215.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) by 1.03M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.46 million shares, and cut its stake in Zogenix Inc.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,869 shares to 86,703 shares, valued at $16.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 2,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,573 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (HEDJ).