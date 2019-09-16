Country Club Trust Company Has Upped Holding in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by $1.63 Million as Shares Declined; Banc Of California (BANC) Share Price Rose While Second Curve Capital Has Decreased Holding by $1.69 Million

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in Banc Of California Inc (BANC) by 17.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 129,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.00% . The hedge fund held 632,341 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.83 million, down from 762,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Banc Of California Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $747.43 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.69. About 203,146 shares traded. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 20.46% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 13/04/2018 – 1 Discovery documents point to undisclosed $BANC DOJ investigation; 28/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Leticia Aguilar as Executive Vice Pres, Community Banking; 11/04/2018 – Bankers Cobalt Corp Schedule Conference Call for April 12; 15/05/2018 – Banc of California Announces Quarterly Dividends; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California: Believe Loan Involved Isolated Event of External Fraud; 09/05/2018 – Banc of California Announces Expansion of Entertainment and Sports Banking Groups within Private Banking Division; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California 1Q Cont Ops EPS 3c; 19/04/2018 – Los Angeles Football Club Selects Appetize To Innovate Food And Beverage Sales At Brand New Banc Of California Stadium; 13/04/2018 – 3 $BANC Dominion often hired to address serious AML issues; 13/04/2018 – 2 Undisclosed $BANC Money laundering issues? Docs suggest they retained AML remediation expert Dominion Advisory to communicate with investigators

Country Club Trust Company increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 46.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company bought 102,074 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 323,738 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.29M, up from 221,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $19.74. About 1.73 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 25/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – MERGER OF BHARTI INFRATEL AND INDUS TOWERS; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone challenges Deutsche Telekom with $21.8 bln Liberty deal; 20/04/2018 – VODAFONE COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone’s Liberty Global Bid Will Make EU Weigh Multi-Play; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – A BREAK FEE OF EUR 250 MLN WILL BE PAYABLE BY VODAFONE, IN CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES, IF TRANSACTION DOES NOT COMPLETE; 13/04/2018 – ITALY’S OPEN FIBER SAYS HAS EXTENDED ULTRABROADBAND ACCORD WITH VODAFONE TO COVER 271 ITALIAN CITIES; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets For Nearly $23 Billion; 26/04/2018 – Fitch: lnfratel-lndus Merger Reflects India Telco Cash Pressure; 21/05/2018 – VODAFONE QATAR AGREES QAR 911M CREDIT LINE W/ BARWA BANK; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone CEO Vittorio Colao to Depart After a Decade — 3rd Update

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 9 investors sold BANC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 49.40 million shares or 0.77% more from 49.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 4,799 shares. Invesco Limited owns 132,610 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 134 shares or 0% of the stock. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 14,291 shares. Moreover, Patriot Fincl Limited Partnership has 8.07% invested in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) for 1.46M shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 69,762 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 16,817 were reported by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. 56,300 were reported by Product Ptnrs Limited Liability Com. Seidman Lawrence B owns 530,323 shares for 6.14% of their portfolio. 75,970 were accumulated by Pacific Ridge Cap Ltd. Pub Sector Pension Board accumulated 94,434 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Next Inc holds 0% or 5 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). The Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC).

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33 million and $145.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:CASH) by 20,878 shares to 591,809 shares, valued at $16.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Curo Group Hldgs Corp by 260,809 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.38 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bancorp Inc Del (NASDAQ:TBBK).

Analysts await Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.21 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.22 per share. BANC’s profit will be $10.68 million for 17.49 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Banc of California, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $870.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,401 shares to 41,667 shares, valued at $12.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ACWI) by 4,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,070 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

