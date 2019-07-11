Country Club Trust Company Has Upped Compass Minerals Intl (CMP) Stake; Carbonite (CARB) Has 1.28 Sentiment

Country Club Trust Company increased Compass Minerals Intl Inc (CMP) stake by 18.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Country Club Trust Company acquired 5,957 shares as Compass Minerals Intl Inc (CMP)’s stock rose 1.74%. The Country Club Trust Company holds 39,029 shares with $2.12M value, up from 33,072 last quarter. Compass Minerals Intl Inc now has $1.77B valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.3. About 272,486 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 20.78% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS CURRENTLY SEES MINIMAL IMPACT FROM STRIKE; 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTS A MINIMAL IMPACT ON SALT PRODUCTION COSTS RESULTING FROM STRIKE; 15/05/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Reports First-Qtr Snow-Event Data; 09/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Declares Dividend; 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS 2018 OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Announces Labor Strike at Goderich, Ontario, Salt Mine; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Compass Minerals Rtg To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Neg

Carbonite Inc (CARB) investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.18, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 74 funds started new or increased stock positions, while 58 sold and reduced their holdings in Carbonite Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 31.24 million shares, down from 32.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Carbonite Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 40 Increased: 47 New Position: 27.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $370,167 activity. Another trade for 700 shares valued at $36,547 was made by WALKER LORI A on Monday, May 13. 330 Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares with value of $18,153 were bought by GRANT RICHARD S. Shares for $36,019 were bought by Standen James D. on Monday, May 13. 2,000 shares valued at $104,400 were bought by Fischer Valdemar L on Thursday, May 9. Reece Joseph E had bought 1,000 shares worth $53,510.

Country Club Trust Company decreased Ishares Tr (ACWI) stake by 6,525 shares to 7,230 valued at $522,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) stake by 3,444 shares and now owns 17,449 shares. Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CMP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 30.31 million shares or 2.80% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has invested 0.02% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Oppenheimer Asset Management invested 0.03% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 3.90 million shares. Federated Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,998 shares. Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv accumulated 31,712 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested in 101 shares or 0% of the stock. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 3,653 shares. Edgemoor Inv Advsr, Maryland-based fund reported 49,535 shares. Svcs Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 5,446 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Wellington Group Inc Llp holds 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) or 52,647 shares. Prelude Cap Lc reported 830 shares. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.01% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 5,237 shares in its portfolio. Lifeplan Financial Gp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 490 shares.

Carbonite, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud backup and restore solutions to small and medium sized businesses, and clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $868.75 million. It offers data protection solutions, such as cloud, hybrid and on-premise backup and restore, disaster recovery as a service , and email archiving. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s solutions include Carbonite Computer Backup, which automatically back up files directly to the cloud and include various devices; and Carbonite Server Backup that provides cloud and hybrid backup for physical and virtual servers with advanced management capabilities comprising scheduling, retention, bandwidth and compression settings, and detailed monitoring and reporting through personalized server dashboard.

Indaba Capital Management L.P. holds 5.45% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. for 1.08 million shares. Pembroke Management Ltd owns 1.19 million shares or 3.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Summit Creek Advisors Llc has 2.31% invested in the company for 521,403 shares. The Colorado-based Rk Capital Management Llc has invested 2.11% in the stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc., a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 92,616 shares.

The stock increased 2.02% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $25.22. About 193,475 shares traded. Carbonite, Inc. (CARB) has declined 30.72% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.15% the S&P500.