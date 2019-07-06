Country Club Trust Company Has Upped By $1.27 Million Its Raytheon Co (RTN) Position; Vonage Holdings (VG) Has 0.99 Sentiment

Vonage Holdings Corp (VG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 108 hedge funds increased and opened new positions, while 109 reduced and sold their stakes in Vonage Holdings Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 193.50 million shares, down from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Vonage Holdings Corp in top ten positions increased from 1 to 4 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 38 Reduced: 71 Increased: 67 New Position: 41.

Country Club Trust Company increased Raytheon Co (RTN) stake by 19.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Country Club Trust Company acquired 6,987 shares as Raytheon Co (RTN)’s stock declined 2.02%. The Country Club Trust Company holds 43,327 shares with $7.89 million value, up from 36,340 last quarter. Raytheon Co now has $48.19 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $173.65. About 1.30 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 Sales $26.4B-$26.9B; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Completes Program and Technical Review for U.S. Army Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor; 20/04/2018 – Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon wins $511 mln U.S. defense contract – Pentagon; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – AWARDED AN $83 MLN CONTRACT FOR DESIGN, TEST AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT TO PRODUCE ROMANIA’S NEW PATRIOT SYSTEM; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – NAVAL SEA SYSTEMS COMMAND, WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, IS CONTRACTING ACTIVITY; 29/05/2018 – Raytheon recognized as a leading cybersecurity company on Cybersecurity Ventures Top 500 list; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $83M MINE NEUTRALIZER CONTRACT; 16/05/2018 – SPARTON CORP – WILL TEAM WITH RAYTHEON TO SUPPORT DESIGN, TEST, AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. Lawrence Taylor W sold $1.84 million worth of stock. Another trade for 3,501 shares valued at $643,693 was sold by Wood Michael J. Jimenez Frank R had sold 4,094 shares worth $752,828.

Country Club Trust Company decreased Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) stake by 7,711 shares to 84,326 valued at $5.80M in 2019Q1. It also reduced United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) stake by 2,550 shares and now owns 54,573 shares. Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Raytheon had 9 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) rating on Monday, June 10. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $21800 target. As per Tuesday, June 11, the company rating was downgraded by Vertical Research. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Barclays Capital. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $208 target in Monday, January 14 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, June 24. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scopus Asset Lp has invested 0.48% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv invested in 23,766 shares or 0% of the stock. 75,242 were reported by Brown Advisory. First National Tru Co invested in 0.06% or 3,561 shares. 58,825 are held by Private Advisors. Moreover, Goelzer Mgmt Inc has 0.02% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 2,270 were accumulated by Greenleaf Tru. Westwood Hldgs Group Inc holds 0.62% or 325,114 shares in its portfolio. Washington-based Tradewinds Mgmt Llc has invested 0.04% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 468,231 shares. Blackrock reported 0.19% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Diversified Trust has 0.07% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 8,312 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc holds 0.01% or 595 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Schafer Cullen Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 1.79% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Bb&T Secs Ltd Company owns 78,936 shares.

Act Ii Management Lp holds 4.2% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. for 503,503 shares. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc owns 1.93 million shares or 3.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Adi Capital Management Llc has 3.08% invested in the company for 64,000 shares. The New York-based Adirondack Research & Management Inc. has invested 2.86% in the stock. First Washington Corp, a Washington-based fund reported 532,927 shares.

The stock increased 2.52% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $12.61. About 3.82M shares traded or 21.05% up from the average. Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) has risen 2.68% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q REV. $254M, EST. $251.7M; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Chief Marketing Officer Ted Gilvar to Leave Company June 1; 25/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vonage Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VG); 17/04/2018 – Vonage Announces Vee a Virtual Assistant Chatbot; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 7.0C; 19/04/2018 – Vonage Launches New Integration Suite, Introduces SugarCRM Integration; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE GETS NEW PATENT IN SUPPORT OF NEXMO API PLATFORM; 14/03/2018 – Vonage Granted New Patent in Support of the Nexmo API Platform

