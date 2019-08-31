Country Club Trust Company Has Trimmed Its Stake in Bp Plc (BP) by $520,128; Edison International (EIX) Shareholder Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Has Trimmed Stake by $6.53 Billion

Country Club Trust Company decreased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 35.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company sold 12,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 21,788 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $952,000, down from 33,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.84B market cap company. It closed at $36.95 lastly. It is down 10.52% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 24/04/2018 – BP BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR GUEVARA SPEAKS IN LONDON; 16/05/2018 – Azerbaijan’s Jan-Apr oil exports via Turkey pipeline fall 0.2 pct yr/yr; 16/04/2018 – BP DEPUTY CEO LAMAR MCKAY SPEAKS ON NEW ENERGY IN LONDON; 09/04/2018 – BP SAYS TO DEVELOP SECOND PHASE OF OMAN’S KHAZZAN GAS FIELD; 16/04/2018 – BP SAYS ST. FERGUS NSMP U.K. GAS FLOWS HALTED UNTIL NOON; 21/05/2018 – BP Signs Pact With Venture Global for U.S. LNG Export Project; 20/03/2018 – Krishna N. Das: Exclusive: Essar Oil picks Trafigura, BP for $1 billion oil-backed loan; 09/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. energy regulator FERC’s biggest civil penalties; 29/03/2018 – BARCLAYS WILL RESULT IN FORMA NEGATIVE IMPACT CET1 OF ABT 45 BP; 08/03/2018 – BP says planned maintenance underway at Gelsenkirchen oil refinery

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Edison International (EIX) by 7.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc analyzed 105,520 shares as the company's stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 1.30M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.56B, down from 1.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Edison International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $72.27. About 1.86M shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) by 3,439 shares to 285,374 shares, valued at $16.06B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Standex International Corp (NYSE:SXI) by 6,666 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,211 shares, and has risen its stake in Global Payments Inc Npv (NYSE:GPN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold EIX shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 263.31 million shares or 2.02% less from 268.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Llp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 13.36 million shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Lp Nc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 192,740 shares. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Ltd holds 0.03% or 15,530 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has 154 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Lc holds 0.03% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) or 101,039 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Pettee has invested 0.32% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Korea Corp invested in 154,317 shares. Covington Capital Management holds 0.02% or 5,077 shares. Capital Guardian Tru owns 445,379 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa invested in 0.04% or 5,822 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership reported 0.17% stake. Fmr Lc has invested 0.04% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Brookfield Asset Management Inc has invested 0.29% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Nordea Management reported 54,892 shares.

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $597.84 million for 10.75 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.33% EPS growth.

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (OEF) by 2,410 shares to 51,305 shares, valued at $6.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 6,987 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,327 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc.