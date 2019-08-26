Country Club Trust Company Has Raised Stake in Keycorp New (KEY) as Valuation Rose; Pittenger & Anderson Has Decreased Its Stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by $579,670

Country Club Trust Company increased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 664.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company bought 326,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 375,158 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.91 million, up from 49,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.56% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $15.98. About 8.86 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 01/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 14/05/2018 – Watts Water Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – AT QTR-END, COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO WAS 10.03 PCT; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Noninterest Income $601; 25/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 10/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP DECLARES INCREASED QTRLY COMMON DIV OF TWELVEC-SHR; 23/05/2018 – Gates Industrial Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Preston Hollow Capital Completes Financing of El Centro Regional Medical Center

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 12.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 3,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 22,550 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.11M, down from 25,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $6.45 during the last trading session, reaching $180.53. About 1.32M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON – BUILT TWO SMALL, POLAR SCOUT SATELLITES FOR U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MILLENNIUM ENGINEERING AND INTEGRATION; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 NET SALES $26.5 BLN – $27.0 BLN; 28/03/2018 – POLAND IN PACT WITH U.S. GOVERNMENT FOR RAYTHEON’S PATRIOT; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q-End Backlog $38.1B; 17/05/2018 – Raytheon Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 EPS Cont Ops $9.55-$9.75; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $9.70 – $9.90; 22/03/2018 – RTN/@StateDeptPM: .@StateDept authorizes a proposed Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to #SaudiArabia for TOW 2B (BGM-71F-Series) Missiles, estimated at $670 million @StateDeptPM #FMSupdate-; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon awarded $83 million mine neutralizer contract; 30/05/2018 – Sweden set to close $1 bln Patriot missile deal

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 18,675 shares to 26,280 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,302 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,929 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO).

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) by 3,706 shares to 28,700 shares, valued at $2.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 6,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ).