Country Club Trust Company Has Raised Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Position; Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Decreased By $28.50 Million Its Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Holding

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) stake by 16.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 500,000 shares as Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC)’s stock declined 19.87%. The Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp holds 2.50M shares with $144.03M value, down from 3.00M last quarter. Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc now has $12.42 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $48.96. About 1.19M shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – TRANSACTION IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL OR MAY; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa: No Proposed Terms Have Been Received From SS&C at This Stage; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Ss&C’s Outlook To Stable; Affirms Ba3 Cfr; 06/03/2018 – FTC: 20180717: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.; DST Systems, Inc; 03/04/2018 – SS&C Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 24/04/2018 – Statement regarding Fidessa group plc (“Fidessa”); 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR SS&C Technologies’ Trm Ln B Issncs Rtd ‘BB’; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 24/04/2018 – SS&C STATEMENT ON FIDESSA GROUP

Country Club Trust Company increased Fastenal Co (FAST) stake by 100% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Country Club Trust Company acquired 11,500 shares as Fastenal Co (FAST)’s stock declined 11.07%. The Country Club Trust Company holds 23,000 shares with $750,000 value, up from 11,500 last quarter. Fastenal Co now has $17.78 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $31.01. About 3.86 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend; 23/03/2018 – Fastenal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Company Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Gross Profit Fell 73 Basis Points; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST)

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After WTO decision, U.S. fast tracks new EU tariff list – Nasdaq” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s Fair? It Depends on Your Point of View – Nasdaq” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “2 Fast-Growing Stocks Less Than $10 – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fastenal has $78 highest and $2900 lowest target. $31.50’s average target is 1.58% above currents $31.01 stock price. Fastenal had 12 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Friday, July 12 report. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $60 target in Monday, April 8 report. The company was maintained on Friday, April 12 by Raymond James. Buckingham Research maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Friday, July 12 with “Neutral” rating. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $3100 target in Friday, June 14 report. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, September 17 by Buckingham Research. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Friday, July 12 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer & Incorporated has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Bell Bancorporation invested in 26,325 shares or 0.19% of the stock. State Street Corp holds 30.48M shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.07% stake. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Moreover, Diversified Invest Strategies Limited Liability has 4.83% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 154,115 shares. Livingston Group Asset Management (Operating As Southport Cap Management) holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 41,208 shares. Quantum Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Nj owns 956,197 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 806,583 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Hm Payson Co accumulated 400 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Cap Management Ltd Llc owns 9.93 million shares. 2.51 million are held by Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Company. Stock Yards Bancshares And owns 0.03% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 11,076 shares. Chilton Limited Liability holds 40,096 shares.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Ancius Michael J bought $33,264 worth of stock or 1,104 shares. Shares for $76,218 were bought by Johnson Daniel L..

Country Club Trust Company decreased Ishares Tr (IJR) stake by 3,908 shares to 21,353 valued at $1.67M in 2019Q2. It also reduced United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) stake by 2,950 shares and now owns 51,623 shares. Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold SSNC shares while 103 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 199.24 million shares or 0.86% less from 200.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 55,689 are held by Us Commercial Bank De. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh invested in 174,900 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Zacks Management has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Comml Bank Of America De has invested 0.01% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Moreover, Hrt Limited Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma holds 0% or 22 shares in its portfolio. Victory Mgmt has 0.05% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 465,084 shares. Stifel Financial holds 0.03% or 193,024 shares. 52,476 were reported by Amp Capital. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.03M shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Swarthmore Group Incorporated Inc holds 2.06% or 145,100 shares in its portfolio. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks holds 0.06% or 61,255 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Intrust Bank Na invested 0.13% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Gamble Jones Invest Counsel invested in 0.28% or 57,587 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:SSNC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs has $80 highest and $5800 lowest target. $67.50’s average target is 37.87% above currents $48.96 stock price. SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs had 7 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 9. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $6000 target in Tuesday, July 30 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Tuesday, July 30. DA Davidson maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. Credit Suisse maintained SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) rating on Tuesday, July 30. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $6500 target.

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SSNC acquiring IBM Algorithmic assets – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Will SS&C’s Recent Acquisitions Pay Off? – Motley Fool” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SS&C Health Launches Cardio Wellness Network – PRNewswire” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SS&C Successfully Re-platforms St. James’s Place onto Bluedoor – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Analysts await SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 19.44% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.72 per share. SSNC’s profit will be $218.23M for 14.23 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.