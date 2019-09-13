Country Club Trust Company Has Raised Fastenal Co (FAST) Holding By $368,000; Chefs Warehouse (CHEF)’s Sentiment Is 1.19

Country Club Trust Company increased Fastenal Co (FAST) stake by 100% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Country Club Trust Company acquired 11,500 shares as Fastenal Co (FAST)’s stock declined 11.07%. The Country Club Trust Company holds 23,000 shares with $750,000 value, up from 11,500 last quarter. Fastenal Co now has $19.28 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.63. About 3.56 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Declares Dividend of 37c; 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies; 04/05/2018 – FASTENAL APRIL NET SALES ROSE 19.1% TO $409.4M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q EPS 61c; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Net $174.3M

Chefs Warehouse Inc (CHEF) investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 75 hedge funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 63 reduced and sold their equity positions in Chefs Warehouse Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 27.65 million shares, up from 24.34 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Chefs Warehouse Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 22 Reduced: 41 Increased: 52 New Position: 23.

Among 4 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fastenal has $78 highest and $2900 lowest target. $31.25’s average target is -7.08% below currents $33.63 stock price. Fastenal had 10 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $3000 target in Friday, July 12 report. As per Monday, April 8, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Buckingham Research. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, June 14 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, April 12. Raymond James maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) rating on Friday, July 12. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $3700 target. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 16. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, July 12.

Country Club Trust Company decreased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 1,401 shares to 41,667 valued at $12.21 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Wisdomtree Tr (HEDJ) stake by 7,185 shares and now owns 57,238 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Community Bank Na accumulated 12,152 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Leavell Inv Management holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 25,130 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 98,783 shares. Cambridge Inv Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Ironwood Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.45% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0.01% or 79,564 shares. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has invested 0.06% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 410,391 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Brown Capital Limited Liability Com reported 70,376 shares. Stephens Invest Mgmt Gru Limited Liability owns 131,784 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 170,486 were accumulated by Atria Investments Limited Liability Com. Cibc World Markets Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 119,526 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Company has invested 0.04% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Yhb Investment Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 67,086 shares.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Shares for $33,264 were bought by Ancius Michael J on Thursday, July 18. Johnson Daniel L. bought 2,500 shares worth $76,218.

The ChefsÂ’ Warehouse, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.24 billion. The Company’s product portfolio includes approximately 43,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products. It has a 55.61 P/E ratio. The firm also offers a line of center-of-the-plate products, including custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as food products, such as cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc holds 1.2% of its portfolio in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. for 1.37 million shares. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc owns 24,475 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aristotle Capital Boston Llc has 0.91% invested in the company for 536,059 shares. The California-based Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc has invested 0.69% in the stock. Monroe Bank & Trust Mi, a Michigan-based fund reported 34,040 shares.