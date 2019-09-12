Country Club Trust Company Has Raised Fastenal Co (FAST) Holding; As Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Union Bankshares Has Lowered Its Position by $321,051

Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp sold 3,117 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 38,352 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.97 million, down from 41,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $97.99. About 339,877 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 16/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Co expected to post earnings of $1.32 a share – Earnings Preview; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION COMBINING ESSENDANT AND S.P. RICHARDS IS STRUCTURED AS A REVERSE MORRIS TRUST; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – GENUINE PARTS TO SEPARATE S.P. RICHARDS INTO STANDALONE CO & SPIN OFF STANDALONE CO TO GENUINE PARTS’ SHAREHOLDERS, FOLLOWED BY MERGER OF ESSENDANT, SPUN-OFF CO; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q Net $176.6M; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts to spin off business to merge with Essendant; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – BEFORE DISTRIBUTION, SPINCO WILL ENTER INTO CREDIT FACILITY FOR UP TO $400 MLN; 18/04/2018 – HERO MOTOCORP LTD HROM.NS SAYS LAUNCHING AN E-COMMERCE PORTAL TO RETAIL HERO GENUINE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION IMPLIES A VALUATION OF S.P. RICHARDS OF ABOUT $680 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Essendant: Plan Is Structured Such That It Won’t Be Triggered by Merger Agreement With Genuine Parts; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Backs 2018 Adj EPS $5.60-Adj EPS $5.75

Country Club Trust Company increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company bought 11,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 23,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $750,000, up from 11,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $33.76. About 2.10 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Monetary Mgmt Grp Inc Inc holds 0% or 400 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Amica Retiree Trust reported 5,045 shares. Sequent Asset Limited Co owns 38,236 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. 13.37 million were reported by National Bank & Trust Of America De. Wespac Advsrs Ltd owns 9,214 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 650,207 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Northeast Invest has 0.05% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 18,410 shares. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.05% or 201,663 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP stated it has 0.03% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Point72 Asset Limited Partnership accumulated 2,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Voya Invest Ltd Com reported 315,234 shares. Stephens Investment Management Group Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Peoples Fincl Svcs accumulated 1.35% or 81,700 shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd Company invested in 10,330 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $870.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 5,217 shares to 120,539 shares, valued at $12.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,657 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. $33,264 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was bought by Ancius Michael J on Thursday, July 18.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $495,050 activity.

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $744.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 81,970 shares to 187,735 shares, valued at $14.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 9,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,960 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold GPC shares while 183 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 108.10 million shares or 0.15% less from 108.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Suntrust Banks Incorporated has 2.20M shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. Savings Bank Of Hawaii invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc has 474,258 shares. Cls Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 152 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holdg, a Maryland-based fund reported 125,677 shares. Keybank National Association Oh reported 56,283 shares stake. Brandywine Investment Mngmt Llc owns 100,272 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based 1832 Asset Management LP has invested 0% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Stifel Fin has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Envestnet Asset Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 147,789 shares. Argyle Mgmt owns 37,507 shares. Prudential Financial has invested 0.16% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Macquarie Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.02% or 33,658 shares. Mount Lucas Mngmt Lp owns 19,372 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $216.65M for 16.66 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.