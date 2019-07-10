Country Club Trust Company Has Lowered United Technologies (UTX) Holding By $326,400; Dennys (DENN) SI Increased By 10.41%

Country Club Trust Company decreased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 4.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Country Club Trust Company sold 2,550 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock rose 7.68%. The Country Club Trust Company holds 54,573 shares with $7.03 million value, down from 57,123 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $112.51 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $130.39. About 2.88 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 $6.85-$7.10; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON (29/18); 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – RAISES SALES AND ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 04/05/2018 – Loeb and United Technologies spar over break-up; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies Issues EUR750M of Senior Floating-Rate Notes Maturing 2020; 20/04/2018 – United Technologies Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Alastair Macdonald: Exclusive: #UTC set to win #EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S LEDUC: PRATT FIXING KNIFE-EDGE SEAL ISSUE IN GTF ENGINE; 18/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Lawmakers to Require FCC, FERC Meetings

Dennys Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) had an increase of 10.41% in short interest. DENN’s SI was 3.14 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 10.41% from 2.85 million shares previously. With 431,800 avg volume, 7 days are for Dennys Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN)’s short sellers to cover DENN’s short positions. The SI to Dennys Corporation’s float is 5.54%. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $21.24. About 291,179 shares traded. Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) has risen 27.66% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DENN News: 01/05/2018 – Denny’s Same-Store Sales Up, Revenue Boosted by Accounting Change; 17/05/2018 – VP Dunn Gifts 700 Of Denny’s Corp; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s Sees 2018 Rev $634M-$642M; 31/05/2018 – Denny’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s Sees Full-Year Same-Store Sales Flat to Up 2%; 24/05/2018 – Denny’s Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for May. 31; 22/04/2018 – DJ Denny’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DENN); 14/03/2018 Denny’s Adds Voice Ordering Through Amazon Alexa — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s 1Q EPS 15c; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 1.4% Position in Denny’s

DennyÂ’s Corporation, through its subsidiary, DennyÂ’s, Inc., owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the DennyÂ’s brand. The company has market cap of $1.28 billion. As of December 28, 2016, it operated 1,733 franchised, licensed, and firm operated restaurants in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, New Zealand, Mexico, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Honduras, Guam, the United Arab Emirates, Curacao N.V., El Salvador, the Philippines, and Trinidad. It has a 27.98 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc. and changed its name to DennyÂ’s Corporation in 2002.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold Denny's Corporation shares while 44 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 54.84 million shares or 0.48% less from 55.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard owns 3.05M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aperio Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 55,942 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). California Pub Employees Retirement System owns 245,090 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Corp stated it has 12,558 shares. Mariner accumulated 11,400 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 193 shares in its portfolio. Rice Hall James And Associate Lc holds 52,493 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 8.66 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Us National Bank De invested 0% of its portfolio in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). State Street Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.24M shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 9,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisory Ser Network Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.05% invested in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN).

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies had 10 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, January 11 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by JP Morgan. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Cowen & Co upgraded the shares of UTX in report on Monday, June 24 to “Outperform” rating. As per Monday, May 20, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, up 3.05% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.97 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.75B for 16.06 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.91 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.28% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Trust Na accumulated 0.57% or 77,346 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.04% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Convergence Inv Prns Ltd Co has 0.06% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Epoch Partners holds 1.15% or 2.04 million shares in its portfolio. 11,207 were reported by Peoples Fin. Ami Inv Management reported 11,501 shares stake. 81,691 are held by Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust. Delta Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 36,757 shares. Sigma Planning Corp reported 12,144 shares. Moreover, Wellington Mngmt Group Limited Liability Partnership has 0.55% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 18.94 million shares. Spinnaker holds 53,925 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Reliance Trust Communication Of Delaware holds 34,906 shares. Howard Mgmt accumulated 0.22% or 11,978 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.37% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 996,646 shares. King Wealth holds 2,656 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. Dumais Michael R also sold $1.15 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Wednesday, January 30. 10,089 shares were sold by Amato Elizabeth B, worth $1.25 million. Bailey Robert J. had sold 862 shares worth $104,916 on Tuesday, February 5.

Country Club Trust Company increased Ishares Tr (IJH) stake by 1,818 shares to 21,035 valued at $3.98M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) stake by 20,131 shares and now owns 98,264 shares. Ishares Tr (OEF) was raised too.