Country Club Trust Company Has Lifted Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) by $3.88 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Share Price Rose, Holder Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Decreased Its Holding

Country Club Trust Company increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 140.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company bought 90,174 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 154,492 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.73M, up from 64,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $40.97. About 9.24 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 28/04/2018 – RUSSIA PRELIMINARY APPROVES PURCHASE OF UP TO 49 PCT STAKE IN EDC BY SCHLUMBERGER – RIA; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 21/05/2018 – TASS CITES RDIF HEAD DMITRIEV ON SCHLUMBERGER, EURASIA DRILLING; 16/05/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: Half-year Report; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 36.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management sold 16,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,043 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, down from 45,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $57.3. About 15.99M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.10 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management, which manages about $332.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 9,865 shares to 35,719 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Utilities Select Sector Spdr (XLU) by 79,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Contravisory Invest Mngmt stated it has 1,122 shares. 74,064 are owned by Private Trust Na. Capital Counsel Lc reported 17,797 shares. Coastline invested in 1% or 123,843 shares. Franklin Street Nc reported 3.21% stake. Wellington Llp accumulated 69.23M shares or 0.85% of the stock. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Inverness Counsel Ltd Llc New York has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Troy Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Welch Group Limited Liability, Alabama-based fund reported 61,870 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma owns 101,153 shares. Twin Cap Management holds 1.01% or 378,545 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.76% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Yacktman Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 3.11% or 4.66 million shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC) by 29,975 shares to 5,025 shares, valued at $207,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,302 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,929 shares, and cut its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Webster National Bank & Trust N A stated it has 27,719 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 3.11 million shares. Smith Moore & has 0.12% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 11,313 shares. Barbara Oil has 0.41% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Guggenheim Capital Ltd holds 152,612 shares. 136,079 are held by Putnam Invs Ltd Liability. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Company Limited holds 0.03% or 106,217 shares. Montecito State Bank And Tru accumulated 6,904 shares. Ally invested in 0.5% or 60,000 shares. Regions Corp holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 1.02 million shares. Tompkins Fincl Corporation invested 0.07% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cetera Advisor Net Limited Com accumulated 10,746 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Linscomb Williams has invested 0.1% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 5,000 are owned by West Family Invs Incorporated. Glynn Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 0.2% or 24,803 shares in its portfolio.

