Country Club Trust Company Has Lifted Its Compass Minerals Intl (CMP) Stake by $321,678; Shares Rose; Sandler Capital Management Trimmed Position in Realogy Hldgs (Put) (RLGY) by $9.90 Million

Sandler Capital Management decreased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (Put) (RLGY) by 34.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management sold 900,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The hedge fund held 1.70 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.38 million, down from 2.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $714.53M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $6.25. About 2.83 million shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s ARCore; 14/05/2018 – Dave Collins Appointed Chief Operating Officer Of ERA Real Estate; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $38M; 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS; 25/04/2018 – ERA Real Estate Announces The Affiliation Of Knipe Realty; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Y; 21/04/2018 – DJ Realogy Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLGY); 01/05/2018 – ERA Real Estate Expands Footprint In Sands Of Fort Lauderdale; 13/04/2018 – Realogy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Country Club Trust Company increased its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (CMP) by 18.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company bought 5,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.69% . The institutional investor held 39,029 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 33,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Compass Minerals Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.80% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $48.39. About 288,440 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals 1Q EPS 37c; 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS SEES FY EPS $2.75 TO $3.25, EST. $2.90; 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS 2018 OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Union Representing 341 Hourly Workers at Salt Mine Initiates Strike; 27/04/2018 – STATEMENT FROM COMPASS MINERALS GODERICH MINE REGARDING UNIFOR LOCAL 16-0 STRIKE; 28/04/2018 – UNIFOR: COMPASS MINERALS MINE WORKERS ON STRIKE; 15/05/2018 – M&G Investment Management Buys 2.2% of Compass Minerals; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘BB’; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTS A MINIMAL IMPACT ON SALT PRODUCTION COSTS RESULTING FROM STRIKE

Since March 18, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $469,087 activity. Standen James D. had bought 692 shares worth $36,019 on Monday, May 13. The insider GRANT RICHARD S bought $105,080. $36,547 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) was bought by WALKER LORI A on Monday, May 13. $104,400 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) was bought by Fischer Valdemar L on Thursday, May 9. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $53,510 was made by Reece Joseph E on Friday, May 10.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $469,087 activity. Standen James D. had bought 692 shares worth $36,019 on Monday, May 13. The insider GRANT RICHARD S bought $105,080. $36,547 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) was bought by WALKER LORI A on Monday, May 13. $104,400 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) was bought by Fischer Valdemar L on Thursday, May 9. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $53,510 was made by Reece Joseph E on Friday, May 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 73,106 shares to 69,028 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWV) by 2,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,635 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. 119,300 shares valued at $999,734 were bought by Schneider Ryan M. on Wednesday, May 8.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75B and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd (Put) by 63,000 shares to 413,000 shares, valued at $16.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Webster Finl Corp Conn (Put) (NYSE:WBS) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Quorum Health Corp (Put).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. 119,300 shares valued at $999,734 were bought by Schneider Ryan M. on Wednesday, May 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.