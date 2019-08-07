Country Club Trust Company Has Lifted By $3.88 Million Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake; Bares Capital Management Decreased By $6.77 Million Its Comscore (SCOR) Position

Bares Capital Management Inc decreased Comscore Inc. (SCOR) stake by 9.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bares Capital Management Inc sold 338,340 shares as Comscore Inc. (SCOR)’s stock declined 73.13%. The Bares Capital Management Inc holds 3.19 million shares with $64.61 million value, down from 3.53 million last quarter. Comscore Inc. now has $191.14 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.02. About 572,298 shares traded. comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) has declined 83.18% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.18% the S&P500.

Country Club Trust Company increased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 140.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Country Club Trust Company acquired 90,174 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 3.38%. The Country Club Trust Company holds 154,492 shares with $6.73M value, up from 64,318 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $49.04B valuation. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $35.46. About 11.29M shares traded or 11.68% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD SPEAKS AT CERA WEEK; 25/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – ON APRIL 25, 2018 HELGE LUND RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 19/03/2018 – ANGLO AFRICAN OIL & GAS PLC AAOG.L – UNIT PETRO KOUILOU HAS FINALISED A CONTRACT WITH LEADING OIL SERVICES COMPANY SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 29/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S FAS: DIFFERENT OPTIONS ON SCHLUMBERGER’S STAKE IN EDC; 21/05/2018 – RDIF IN CONSULTATIONS W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EURASIA DRILLING: TASS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA; 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms

Among 4 analysts covering comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. comScore has $28 highest and $11 lowest target. $23.20’s average target is 668.21% above currents $3.02 stock price. comScore had 7 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of SCOR in report on Monday, March 4 with “Outperform” rating. Loop Capital downgraded comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) rating on Monday, April 1. Loop Capital has “Hold” rating and $22 target. SunTrust maintained comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Friday, March 1. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Loop Capital Markets.

Analysts await comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.41 earnings per share, down 28.13% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.32 per share. After $-0.46 actual earnings per share reported by comScore, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.35, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold SCOR shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 40.92 million shares or 1.47% more from 40.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Company invested in 135,663 shares or 0% of the stock. Oppenheimer Company Inc has 15,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bares Capital Mgmt Inc reported 1.82% of its portfolio in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 25,155 shares. Cannell Peter B & Co accumulated 0.27% or 344,373 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 48,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 25,100 are held by Rmb Llc. Legal & General Public Limited Liability stated it has 0% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 30,000 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 5,014 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Inc reported 743,827 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Trust Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 211,114 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 38,000 shares or 0.14% of the stock. 67,900 were accumulated by Jacobs Levy Equity. 20,000 were reported by New Jersey Better Educational Savings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky-based Hl Fin Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Natl Bank Of Stockton, a California-based fund reported 6,746 shares. Hardman Johnston Advsr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 459,147 shares. Bainco Int invested in 8,955 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Blume Mngmt Inc invested in 1.09% or 47,684 shares. Kings Point owns 282 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 15,752 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Llc holds 13,731 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Moreover, Neville Rodie Shaw has 0.43% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Ing Groep Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 121,767 shares. Amer Natl Ins Tx stated it has 177,936 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md has 6.88 million shares. Sentinel Tru Lba holds 0.07% or 6,152 shares. Gulf Intl Commercial Bank (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.25% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Bender Robert & Associates holds 4,624 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Schlumberger had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”. As per Monday, July 22, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 7 by Stifel Nicolaus.