Country Club Trust Company Has Increased Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding By $3.88 Million; Strategic Education (STRA) Sellers Decreased By 17.84% Their Shorts

Country Club Trust Company increased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 140.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Country Club Trust Company acquired 90,174 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)'s stock declined 3.38%. The Country Club Trust Company holds 154,492 shares with $6.73M value, up from 64,318 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $47.40B valuation. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $34.27. About 8.03 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) had a decrease of 17.84% in short interest. STRA's SI was 498,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 17.84% from 607,200 shares previously. With 149,800 avg volume, 3 days are for Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)'s short sellers to cover STRA's short positions. The stock decreased 1.84% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $170.8. About 67,519 shares traded. Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) has risen 49.53% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.53% the S&P500.

Strayer Education, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.75 billion. The firm operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration, and criminal justice to working adult students through its 74 physical campuses primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions, as well as through online. It has a 630.26 P/E ratio. It also offers an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Among 2 analysts covering Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Strategic Education Inc had 5 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barrington maintained Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Barrington has “Buy” rating and $175 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) on Monday, March 4 with “Outperform” rating.

Among 6 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Schlumberger had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the shares of SLB in report on Monday, July 22 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, March 15. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, June 7.

