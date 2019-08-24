Country Club Trust Company Has Increased Its Compass Minerals Intl (CMP) Position; Highland Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Novartis A G (NVS) Stake

Highland Capital Management Lp increased Novartis A G (NVS) stake by 150% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highland Capital Management Lp acquired 15,000 shares as Novartis A G (NVS)’s stock rose 11.81%. The Highland Capital Management Lp holds 25,000 shares with $2.40M value, up from 10,000 last quarter. Novartis A G now has $200.93B valuation. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $88.44. About 1.96M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 27/03/2018 – CFRA Had Novartis at Hold; 16/05/2018 – EX-NOVARTIS NOVN.S CEO JIMENEZ TELLS REUTERS A NOVARTIS SEARCH FOR CONSULTANTS AFTER 2016 U.S. ELECTION RESULTED IN 3RD-PARTY REFERRAL TO TRUMP LAWYER COHEN; 22/03/2018 – FDA OKS NOVARTIS’S NILOTINIB FOR CHILDREN W/ CHRONIC PH+ CML; 09/04/2018 – ONCOLOGY VENTURE SWEDEN AB ONVE.TE – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH NOVARTIS FOR EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL RIGHTS TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE DOVITINIB; 16/05/2018 – Top Novartis lawyer exits over Trump attorney deal error; 15/03/2018 – AKCEA THERAPEUTICS INC – NOVARTIS PHARMA AG, ONE OF AKCEA’S LARGEST SHAREHOLDERS, HAS AGREED TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS MONETISING VALUE OF JV STAKE HAS REDUCED DIVERSITY BUT INCREASED CASH BALANCES, AND LEFT UNCERTAINTY OVER USE OF PROCEEDS; 17/05/2018 – Roche says has had no contact with Trump lawyer Cohen; 10/04/2018 – AveXis sells on Novartis approach; 14/05/2018 – Democratic senators demand answers from AT&T and Novartis about payments to Trump lawyer Cohen’s company

Country Club Trust Company increased Compass Minerals Intl Inc (CMP) stake by 18.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Country Club Trust Company acquired 5,957 shares as Compass Minerals Intl Inc (CMP)'s stock rose 0.69%. The Country Club Trust Company holds 39,029 shares with $2.12 million value, up from 33,072 last quarter. Compass Minerals Intl Inc now has $1.64B valuation. The stock decreased 3.80% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $48.39. About 288,440 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold CMP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 30.31 million shares or 2.80% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning owns 0% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 6,683 shares. South Dakota Inv Council holds 21,960 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Verity Verity Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Amalgamated Bankshares holds 5,462 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 30 shares. Oakworth Cap owns 218 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 29,050 shares. Wells Fargo Mn owns 348,384 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Atria Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 6,388 shares in its portfolio. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 8,768 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 32,610 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake.

More notable recent Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) CEO Kevin Crutchfield on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Imagine Owning Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) And Wondering If The 36% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Factors Make Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $469,087 activity. WALKER LORI A bought 700 shares worth $36,547. GRANT RICHARD S also bought $18,153 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) on Monday, June 17. On Friday, May 10 Reece Joseph E bought $53,510 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) or 1,000 shares. Shares for $104,400 were bought by Fischer Valdemar L on Thursday, May 9. $98,920 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) was bought by Crutchfield Kevin S. 692 Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares with value of $36,019 were bought by Standen James D..

Country Club Trust Company decreased Ishares Tr (IWV) stake by 2,440 shares to 3,635 valued at $606,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (ACWI) stake by 6,525 shares and now owns 7,230 shares. United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) was reduced too.