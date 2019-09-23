Country Club Trust Company Has Increased Holding in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD); Krensavage Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Biogen (BIIB) by $802,452

Country Club Trust Company increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 46.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company bought 102,074 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 323,738 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.29 million, up from 221,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.79. About 88,092 shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: Vodafone close to buying Liberty Global assets in Germany, East Europe – report; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Cites Sale of UM by Parent Co, Liberty Global to Vodafone Group; 30/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTION TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY, ROMANIA; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Vodafone’s Baa1 Ratings On Review For Downgrade; 05/04/2018 – Ofcom: Vodafone Won 50 MHz of 3.4 GHz Spectrum for GBP378.2 Mln; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone’s Colao to step down as deals complete ‘reshaping’ of telecoms group; 22/03/2018 – BALESH SHARMA TO BE CEO OF IDEA-VODAFONE MERGED INDIA ENTITY; 13/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – THERE WERE NO ASSIGNMENT STAGE BIDS FOR 3.4 GHZ FREQUENCIES AWARDED TO TELEFÓNICA UK LIMITED AND VODAFONE LIMITED; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – THIS TRANSACTION WILL CREATE FIRST TRULY CONVERGED PAN-EUROPEAN CHAMPION OF COMPETITION; 09/05/2018 – Unitymedia GmbH (“Unitymedia”), Unitymedia Hessen GmbH & Co. KG (“Unitymedia Hessen”) and Unitymedia NRW GmbH (“Unitymedia NRW”) announce agreement to sell the Unitymedia Group (as defined below) to Vodafone Group plc (“Vodafone”)

Krensavage Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 1.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc sold 3,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 176,556 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.29M, down from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $237.37. About 13,669 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE; 10/04/2018 – AveXis sells on Novartis approach; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q TECFIDERA REV. $986.9M, EST. $1.01B; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 20/04/2018 – Biogen May Pay Milestone Payments, License Fees and Royalties on Net Sales; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE, ON A COUNTRY-BY-COUNTRY BASIS; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Adj EPS $6.05; 01/05/2018 – Biogen and Neurimmune Announce Option Exercise for Alzheimer’s Disease Investigational Treatment Aducanumab; 24/04/2018 – Biotech Drug Production Pipeline Increasing Amid Buzz of Market Optimism; 01/05/2018 – BIIB TO MAKE 1-TIME $50M PAYMENT TO NEURIMMUNE FOR 5% REDUCTION

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.52B for 7.20 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Snow Capital LP has 149,269 shares for 2.29% of their portfolio. Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 1,530 were reported by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. Virginia Retirement System Et Al owns 194,500 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 0.69% stake. Twin Capital Mngmt holds 0.29% or 17,629 shares. Edgemoor Invest Advisors Incorporated reported 1,100 shares stake. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Company holds 5,409 shares. Mogy Joel R Counsel Inc stated it has 6,500 shares. Ing Groep Nv has 9,461 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Omers Administration invested 0.07% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Pathstone Family Office Llc stated it has 167 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Macroview Mgmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 1.73 million are held by Alliancebernstein L P. Taconic Cap Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 35,000 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $870.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,846 shares to 157,746 shares, valued at $21.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 2,116 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,667 shares, and cut its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP).

