Country Club Trust Company Has Decreased By $361,620 Its Nike (NKE) Holding; C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Has Trimmed Verizon (VZ) Stake

Country Club Trust Company decreased Nike Inc (NKE) stake by 14.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Country Club Trust Company sold 4,305 shares as Nike Inc (NKE)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Country Club Trust Company holds 25,690 shares with $2.16M value, down from 29,995 last quarter. Nike Inc now has $129.46B valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $84.5. About 5.24 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 13/05/2018 – Guardian (NG): NFF to renew improved Nike deal before World Cup; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas sticks by Kanye West after slavery remarks; 04/05/2018 – PUMA SAYS IT WILL DEFEND ITSELF AGAINST NIKE’S ALLEGATIONS; 15/03/2018 – Nike’s Edwards, Once Seen as Possible CEO Successor, Is Leaving; 08/05/2018 – Another Long-Time Nike Executive Departs Amid Workplace Upheaval; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CEO: COMMITED TO ALL EMPLOYEES HAVING POSITIVE EXPERIENCE; 24/04/2018 – Nike’s Converse Brand Is Said to Lose Chief Marketer to Supreme; 09/05/2018 – The Columbian: 5 more managers out as Nike purge continues; 16/03/2018 – Martin’s departure comes one day after Nike President Trevor Edwards resigned amid complaints about poor workplace conduct; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion Antoine Andrews has left the company, Nike confirmed to CNBC

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd decreased Verizon (VZ) stake by 42.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd sold 6,175 shares as Verizon (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd holds 8,360 shares with $494,000 value, down from 14,535 last quarter. Verizon now has $240.58B valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 9.96M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/03/2018 – Verizon Finishes 2017 with Highest Customer Loyalty; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 07/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES FOR $730M 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 VIA BNPP, DB; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 30/05/2018 – VERIZON IS SAID TO BE EXCLUSIVE U.S. CARRIER FOR PIXEL PHONES; 12/05/2018 – NOTICE TO DISREGARD — Verizon Communications; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers 116.2M; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint

Country Club Trust Company increased Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) stake by 25,898 shares to 67,296 valued at $6.05M in 2019Q1. It also upped Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) stake by 54,210 shares and now owns 374,355 shares. Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) was raised too.

Among 22 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Nike has $10800 highest and $60 lowest target. $92.58’s average target is 9.56% above currents $84.5 stock price. Nike had 39 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Sell” on Friday, March 22. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. Canaccord Genuity maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Friday, June 21. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, March 22. Susquehanna maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Saturday, March 16 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. Nomura maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Friday, March 22. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $91 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 6 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Michigan-based Ww Asset Mgmt has invested 0.39% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Boys Arnold owns 16,313 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Huntington Bank holds 375,459 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Armistice Capital Limited Liability reported 108,000 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Raymond James Tru Na owns 45,518 shares. American Intl Grp Inc Inc Inc holds 0.13% or 416,118 shares in its portfolio. reported 9.06M shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Tradewinds Mgmt has invested 0.01% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). At Bancshares reported 3,176 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 491,061 shares. 1.57 million are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management. Comml Bank Of America De reported 0.11% stake. Old National National Bank & Trust In holds 0.08% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 18,131 shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt, Michigan-based fund reported 91,061 shares.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 29.75 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Worry About NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike: Absurd $100 Price Target – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike: Run With A Winner – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Using Nike to Increase Our Focus on Consumer Stocks – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) stake by 5,250 shares to 5,645 valued at $405,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Comcast Corp A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 16,515 shares and now owns 16,589 shares. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was raised too.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13 billion for 11.73 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Braun Stacey Associates invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cleararc Cap owns 100,269 shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. Lmr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 52,240 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bangor Bancshares reported 60,966 shares. Vestor Capital has 162,671 shares for 1.76% of their portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd, California-based fund reported 10,322 shares. Coldstream Mgmt holds 71,756 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Delta Ltd Com reported 2.52% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs has invested 0.43% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 233,603 were reported by Daiwa Grp Inc. Driehaus Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 17,877 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Adirondack Management invested in 0.68% or 18,372 shares. Regal Advsrs Lc reported 32,960 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Incorporated reported 130,293 shares.