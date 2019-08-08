Country Club Trust Company Has Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $567,216 as Valuation Rose; Tristate Cap Hldgs (TSC) Valuation Declined While Fj Capital Management Lifted by $3.42 Million Its Position

Country Club Trust Company decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company sold 4,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 162,592 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.18 million, down from 167,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $135.28. About 26.68M shares traded or 8.20% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in AI; 30/05/2018 – But former Google, Microsoft and Facebook executives say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft needs to nail the price, offer a full range of apps, include accessories and more; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Rev $26.8B; 04/05/2018 – Free to play, expensive to love: ‘Fortnite’ changes video game business; 05/03/2018 – eXp Realty Hires Stacey Onnen as Senior Vice President of Brokerage Operations; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS SUPPORTS LEGITIMATE REFURBISHERS & RECYCLERS; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Sales Top Estimates, Fueled by Business Cloud Demand; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android – The Verge

Fj Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc (TSC) by 90.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc bought 170,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.21% . The hedge fund held 359,931 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.35 million, up from 189,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $574.46 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $19.58. About 48,991 shares traded. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) has declined 27.71% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TSC News: 26/03/2018 – TRISTATE HOLDINGS LTD – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE HK$64.2 MLN VS LOSS HK$84.1 MLN; 04/05/2018 – TriState Cap Closes Acquisition of About $1.06B of Columbia Partners Assets; 18/04/2018 – TriState Capital 1Q Rev $37.3M; 24/05/2018 – TriState Capital Short-Interest Ratio Rises 31% to 16 Days; 26/03/2018 – TRISTATE HOLDINGS LTD – FY REVENUE HK$1.92 BLN VS HK$2.25 BLN; 13/03/2018 TriState Cap Commences Perpetual Preferred Stk Offering; 21/05/2018 – Tristate News: Obamas announce Netflix deal; 18/04/2018 – TriState Capital 1Q EPS 36c; 22/05/2018 – TriState Cap Announces Public Offering of Common Stk by Selling Hldrs; 23/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Tristate Holdings Ltd. On Other

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Channing Management has 0.32% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stephens Ar reported 1.15% stake. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh invested 4.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cookson Peirce And reported 228,501 shares. Ghp Invest Advsrs owns 81,031 shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Limited has invested 1.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Chesapeake Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 6.82% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Blue Edge Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 14,952 shares or 0% of the stock. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.07% or 9,027 shares. Long Road Invest Counsel stated it has 0.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur has 4.46% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 60,000 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management Corporation has 1.2% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.08 million shares. 149,822 are owned by Sather Grp. Natixis Ltd Partnership reported 1.93 million shares. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 44,445 shares.

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 54,210 shares to 374,355 shares, valued at $3.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 7,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,482 shares, and has risen its stake in Global X Fds.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40M and $968.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio (NASDAQ:UCFC) by 112,408 shares to 2.40M shares, valued at $22.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Great Ajax Corp by 86,402 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,598 shares, and cut its stake in Spirit Of Tex Bancshares Inc.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $870,425 activity. On Tuesday, May 21 the insider Casey Helen Hanna bought $500,000. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $50,000 was made by Seidel Richard B. on Tuesday, May 21. The insider Dolan James J. bought $98,850. $26,400 worth of stock was bought by Demas David J on Friday, June 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold TSC shares while 32 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 20.82 million shares or 0.09% more from 20.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory accumulated 0.06% or 1.06 million shares. Swiss Bank & Trust holds 36,238 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited accumulated 0% or 30,524 shares. Second Curve Cap Llc has invested 12.19% of its portfolio in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). The Illinois-based Citadel has invested 0% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers holds 0.11% of its portfolio in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) for 139,935 shares. The California-based United Cap Fincl Advisers Lc has invested 0% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). 20,700 were reported by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Cortina Asset Mngmt Lc reported 627,830 shares stake. 14,923 were accumulated by Raymond James. Carroll Associate owns 32,442 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Sterling Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 0% or 62,136 shares. 376,210 are owned by Hood River Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC).