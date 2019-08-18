Country Club Trust Company Has Cut Merck & Co (MRK) Holding by $360,552; Franklin Resources Has Raised National Retail Pptys (NNN) Stake by $1.18 Million as Shares Declined

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc (NNN) by 81.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 21,469 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.78% . The institutional investor held 47,911 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, up from 26,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in National Retail Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $54.88. About 672,299 shares traded. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 18.06% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.06% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q REV. $152.8M, EST. $151.8M; 17/04/2018 – National Retail Properties President & CEO Jay Whitehurst interviewed by Advisor Access; 16/04/2018 Common Dividend Declared by National Retail Properties, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q FFO 67c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Net $94.7M

Country Club Trust Company decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company sold 4,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 163,364 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.59M, down from 167,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $85.06. About 8.74M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 02/05/2018 – Merck, Pfizer Deliver Checkup on Pharma Sector (Video); 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 07/03/2018 – MERCK – AS PER DEAL, EISAI IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $385 MLN ASSOCIATED WITH ACHIEVEMENT OF CERTAIN CLINICAL AND REGULATORY MILESTONES; 09/03/2018 – Onglyza Heart Failure Lawsuits Move Forward, As Federal Litigation Issues First Practice and Procedure Order, Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reports; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – JAPANESE MINISTRY OF HEALTH, LABOUR AND WELFARE GRANTS SAKIGAKE DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 78,916 shares to 360,014 shares, valued at $23.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,708 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,564 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Loomis Sayles & Company LP has invested 0.92% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Bessemer Securities Lc holds 0.13% or 4,600 shares. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership accumulated 3,954 shares. Mirae Asset Invs invested in 0.52% or 864,368 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & invested 0.18% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Cubic Asset Management Ltd Company stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). M Securities has invested 0.44% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Advisory Ser accumulated 0.2% or 12,115 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Lc holds 1.37% or 70,333 shares. Icon Advisers invested in 0.74% or 88,288 shares. Mondrian Invest Ptnrs Ltd reported 0% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 163,364 are owned by Country Club Trust Na. First Bancshares Of Mount Dora Inv Service accumulated 67,503 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 694,177 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 5.01 million shares.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 11,455 shares to 34,918 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 24,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.99 million shares, and cut its stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV).