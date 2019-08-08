Country Club Trust Company Has Boosted Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Holding by $1.23 Million; Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Market Value Declined While Lafitte Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Position by $2.30 Million

Lafitte Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The hedge fund held 1.58M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.66 million, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $40.65. About 2.32 million shares traded or 34.08% up from the average. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 03/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC QTRLY SHR $ 0.27; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Fund Remaining $640M of Cash Consideration Payabl; 16/04/2018 – Icahn’s Tropicana To Sell Assets To Gaming & Leisure, Eldorado In $1.85 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – The Cordish Companies and Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) Announce New Joint Venture to Develop World-Class, Mixed-Use Hos; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM; REPORTS HIRE OF ERI; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Initial Annual Rent Under Lease Terms Seen About $110; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Enter Into Triple Net Master Lease for Acquired Properties With Initial Term of 15 Years; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ON MAY 7, CO, CHURCHILL DOWNS GOT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION & DOCUMENTARY MATERIALS REQUEST FROM FTC; 03/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER NET REVENUE OF $440.2 MILLION, OPERATING INCOME OF $54.2 MILLION AND ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $103.5 MILLION; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Gaming and Leisure to Pay $1.21B Ex-Items for Substantially All Tropicana’s Real Estat

Country Club Trust Company increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 44.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company bought 68,581 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 221,664 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03M, up from 153,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $17.98. About 3.10M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Qatar: VODAFONE QATAR TO INSPIRE A MOVEMENT TO SAY “SHUKRAN” IN THE HOLY MONTH OF RAMADAN – Doha, 15 May 2018:; 12/04/2018 – VODAFONE NZ WILL DEFEND FIBREX CHARGES; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 03/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – COMPLETION OF SALE OF VODAFONE’S STANDALONE TOWER BUSINESS IN INDIA; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – STRONG GROWTH IN ORGANIC ADJUSTED EBITDA, UP 11.8%* TO EUR 14.7 BLN AND EXCEEDING GUIDANCE FOR ‘AROUND 10%’ ORGANIC GROWTH; 30/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP – CLOSED A SIX-TRANCHE US$11.5 BLN SEC-REGISTERED FIXED AND FLOATING RATE BOND OFFERING WITH AN AVERAGE LIFE OF 14 YEARS AND EFFECTIVE AVERAGE EURO RATE OF 2.0%; 30/03/2018 – Economic Times: Vodafone, Idea may take legal action against Aircel to recover dues; 02/05/2018 – ITV: TalkTalk, Vodafone and Virgin Mobile poor performers in customer service; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS NO CHANGE IN STATUS OF LIBERTY GLOBAL JOINT-VENTURE IN NETHERLANDS AFTER WIDER DEAL; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE AND ESL ANNOUNCE INTERNATIONAL ESPORTS PARTNERSHIP

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ERI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 62.40 million shares or 3.06% less from 64.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 13,830 shares. Dorsey Wright And holds 690 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 33,960 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 123,412 shares stake. Prudential Fincl has invested 0% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Kennedy Cap Management holds 0.06% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) or 53,776 shares. Yorktown Management And Research Company invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Marshall Wace Llp has 0% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Bridger Mngmt Limited Com owns 746,498 shares for 2.76% of their portfolio. Virtu Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 13,916 shares. Northern Tru Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 490,857 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 9,799 were accumulated by Pnc Grp Incorporated. Waddell Reed Finance owns 834,744 shares. 70,934 are held by Raymond James & Associate.

Lafitte Capital Management Lp, which manages about $255.42M and $195.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 20,657 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $44.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.