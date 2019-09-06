Country Club Trust Company Has Boosted Its First Horizon Natl (FHN) Stake by $576,212; Share Price Rose; Hollencrest Securities Has Trimmed Its Starbucks (SBUX) Position as Valuation Rose

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 34.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 5,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 9,672 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $719,000, down from 14,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $95.72. About 2.94M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – Nestle pays $7.15bn in Starbucks marketing tie-up; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks, Philadelphia Settle With Two Men Arrested at Cafe; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS AFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO RETURN $15B TO HOLDERS IN 3 YRS; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Began Review of Training and Practices Earlier This Week; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Coffee Brands Fight California Ruling on Cancer Warnings; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS: ACCELERATING COMP GROWTH GLOBALLY IS `TOP PRIORITY’; 19/04/2018 – Philadelphia Police Chief Apologizes for Starbucks Incident; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Achieves 100% Pay Equity Both for Gender and for People of All Races in U.S; 05/04/2018 – America’s Leading Employers and Foundations to Host Atlanta’s Largest Job Fair for Youth on May 3; 09/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Starbucks deal gives Nestle more punch in fight with JAB

Country Club Trust Company increased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (FHN) by 74.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company bought 44,324 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The institutional investor held 103,631 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, up from 59,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in First Horizon Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.94. About 1.62 million shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 8.12% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 05/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP FHN.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 12/04/2018 – First Horizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – First Horizon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – First Horizon Declares Quarterly Dividends; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $301.2 MLN VS $189.7 MLN LAST YEAR; 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communit; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon delivers strong first quarter performance; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net $90.6M

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $762.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,974 shares to 32,408 shares, valued at $6.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,060 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Srvc Class B (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 182,436 are owned by Amalgamated Bank. Advisory Serv Network Ltd owns 32,203 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Life Ins Commerce, Japan-based fund reported 40,623 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 11.07M shares. 575 were reported by Cordasco Finance. Etrade Capital Management Ltd Co has 28,108 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Martin Currie Ltd stated it has 225,954 shares. Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management has 4.29% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Invesco has invested 0.37% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Sg Americas Ltd reported 182,970 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Cibc Ww Mkts stated it has 0.26% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Barclays Public Limited Com holds 0.15% or 2.96 million shares in its portfolio. 18.10 million were accumulated by Geode Cap Mgmt Limited. Pershing Square Cap Management Ltd Partnership holds 11.06% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 9.99 million shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – MTUM, PG, SBUX, PYPL – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Starbucks: The American Coffee Giant Is Staying Strong – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Boeing, Starbucks, 3M, Deere and Dollar General – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “S&P 500 Movers: TSN, WDC – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Luckin Coffee’s Losses Look Dangerously Unsustainable – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.19 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold FHN shares while 92 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 269.71 million shares or 2.39% less from 276.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Group Inc Llp invested in 0% or 36,802 shares. First Mercantile invested in 15,069 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 3,857 were reported by Td Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. 105,573 were accumulated by Brown Advisory Inc. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Pl Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.06% or 260,300 shares. Allstate accumulated 160,213 shares. Lord Abbett And Com Limited Liability Company owns 0.07% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 1.56M shares. Huber Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 836,997 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys invested in 56,064 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 27,847 shares in its portfolio. Us Bancorp De owns 17,338 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 498,986 shares. Diamond Hill Management has 1.00 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 1,463 shares.

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 57,161 shares to 62,789 shares, valued at $8.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DGRW) by 34,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,354 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (HEDJ).

More notable recent First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “First Tennessee Bank Named to Forbes ‘World’s Best Banks’ – GlobeNewswire” on April 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Kenneth A. Burdick and Wendy P. Davidson Elected to First Horizon Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on January 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “First Horizon Declares Quarterly Dividends NYSE:FHN – GlobeNewswire” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “First Horizon Named One of Top 50 Companies for Female Executives – GlobeNewswire” published on April 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “First Tennessee Bank Honored for Exceptional Customer Service – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 12, 2019.