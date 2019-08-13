Country Club Trust Company Decreased Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $567,216; Fuller H B Co (FUL) Stock Price Rose While Beaconlight Capital Has Upped by $4.25 Million Its Stake

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Fuller H B Co (FUL) by 63.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 88,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.95% . The hedge fund held 227,031 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.04 million, up from 138,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Fuller H B Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $43.83. About 202,997 shares traded. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 14.70% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 12/04/2018 – H.B. FULLER BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – PLANS TO DELIVER $465 MLN IN EBITDA THIS YEAR AND $600 MLN IN EBITDA BY 2020 REMAIN ON TRACK; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Rev $713.1M; 19/04/2018 – DJ HB Fuller Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUL); 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – CONFIRM FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE $3.10 TO $3.40; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – REVENUE GROWTH WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 35 PERCENT IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 12/04/2018 – HB FULLER CO FUL.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.155/SHR; 09/04/2018 – LAUNCH: HB Fuller $2.139b TLB for Repricing; Call April 10; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Country Club Trust Company decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company sold 4,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 162,592 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.18 million, down from 167,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $135.79. About 20.48 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – The Verge: Exclusive: The future of Microsoft with Satya Nadella; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Bets on Faster Chips, AI Services, to Win Cloud Wars; 26/04/2018 – The Joint Corp. to Host Conference Call on Thursday, May 10, to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CLOUD GROSS MARGIN FLAT COMPARED TO 3Q; 26/04/2018 – MSFT SEES 4Q PRODUCTIVITY,BUSINESS PROCESSES REV $9.55B-$9.75B; 06/03/2018 – Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Pitches Greener Cloud to Win Clients From Own Servers; 09/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Open-Sources Original File Manager From the 1990s So It Can Run On Windows 10 (theverge.com); 16/05/2018 – Businesses still use email but are moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second-largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27M and $352.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Olin Corp (Call) (NYSE:OLN) by 617,430 shares to 316,000 shares, valued at $7.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 131,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,250 shares, and cut its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold FUL shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 49.48 million shares or 2.15% less from 50.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Channing Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 1.6% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Country Club Tru Na has 11,592 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Blackrock owns 7.55 million shares. 243,352 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. Guyasuta Inv Advsrs holds 0.22% or 41,170 shares in its portfolio. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Inc has invested 0.01% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). 495,747 are owned by Deutsche Financial Bank Ag. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 20,601 shares. Moody State Bank Division holds 128 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 175,821 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 34,530 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc owns 18,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset holds 0% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) or 6,573 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 16,333 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,155 shares to 164,296 shares, valued at $13.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 54,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 374,355 shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 2,997 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt owns 972,758 shares for 2.58% of their portfolio. 1.31M are held by Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mngmt Limited. Df Dent And owns 107,701 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Crawford Inv Counsel reported 3.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 194,091 shares. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc holds 2.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 1.17M shares. The Minnesota-based Riverbridge Lc has invested 1.83% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sageworth holds 0% or 260 shares in its portfolio. Dumont & Blake Advisors Ltd Company reported 39,128 shares. Robecosam Ag invested 1.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Blb&B Advsrs accumulated 167,211 shares. Clean Yield Group Inc holds 1.16% or 24,361 shares in its portfolio. Evermay Wealth Management Llc holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 16,934 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 19,159 shares.

