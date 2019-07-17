Country Club Trust Company Cut Its United Technologies (UTX) Stake; Zacks Investment Management Raised Grainger W W (GWW) Position

Zacks Investment Management increased Grainger W W Inc (GWW) stake by 28.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zacks Investment Management acquired 4,722 shares as Grainger W W Inc (GWW)’s stock declined 16.44%. The Zacks Investment Management holds 21,578 shares with $6.49M value, up from 16,856 last quarter. Grainger W W Inc now has $15.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $272.91. About 385,512 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 11.47% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; 02/04/2018 Grainger Names Thomas Okray CFO; 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – Grainger’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights; 09/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $247 FROM $242; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises 2018 View To EPS $14.30-EPS $15.30; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q EPS $4.07; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Adj EPS $4.18; 25/04/2018 – Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6.3 Percent

Country Club Trust Company decreased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 4.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Country Club Trust Company sold 2,550 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock rose 7.68%. The Country Club Trust Company holds 54,573 shares with $7.03M value, down from 57,123 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $114.93B valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $133.19. About 2.75M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 18/05/2018 – United Technologies to Sell Ice Cream-Machine Manufacturer for $1 Billion; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO:INVESTMENT CASE FOR DUAL-SOURCE ENGINE `MORE DIFFICULT’; 04/05/2018 – Loeb and United Technologies spar over break-up; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES TO MAKE $15B INVESTMENT IN U.S. NEXT 5 YRS; 05/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney wins JetBlue engine order; 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing; 04/05/2018 – Loeb Sees $20 Billion to Be Gained in United Technologies Split; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Makes Pitch to Break United Technologies Into Three Parts; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY OTIS NEW EQUIPMENT ORDERS WERE DOWN 4 PERCENT ORGANICALLY VERSUS PRIOR YEAR; 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “United Technologies: Breaking Down the Breakup – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “United Technologies’ Best Company After the Breakup Will Be… – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Raytheon Stock Dips As Market Has Second Thoughts on UTC Merger of Equals – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why the United Technologies-Raytheon Merger Could Mean Trouble for General Electric – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Hedge Fund Managers Are Wrong About the United Technologies-Raytheon Merger – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, up 3.05% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.97 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.75 billion for 16.40 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.91 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.28% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies had 9 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Monday, June 24 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, May 20 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, February 22. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”.

Country Club Trust Company increased Ishares Tr (IWN) stake by 4,275 shares to 14,795 valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Global X Fds stake by 27,375 shares and now owns 102,952 shares. Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sector Pension Investment Board reported 485,399 shares stake. Centurylink Invest Management accumulated 13,128 shares. 82,001 are held by Novare Capital Ltd. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 19,510 shares. Atlantic Union Bankshares holds 1.16% or 32,437 shares. Kings Point Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1,028 shares. Tompkins Finance Corp accumulated 3,045 shares. Sprucegrove Investment accumulated 238,400 shares. Freestone Lc reported 6,836 shares. 1,951 were reported by Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia Trust. Ronna Sue Cohen holds 359,101 shares. 3,599 are owned by Fcg Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation. Chesapeake Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 11,441 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Advsrs Adv has invested 0.19% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Family Capital, Massachusetts-based fund reported 39,686 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. The insider Bailey Robert J. sold 862 shares worth $104,916. Dumais Michael R sold 9,620 shares worth $1.15M. Amato Elizabeth B also sold $1.25 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Thursday, February 14.

Zacks Investment Management decreased Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) stake by 42,833 shares to 313,029 valued at $11.63M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE) stake by 784,654 shares and now owns 11,920 shares. Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. W.W. Grainger had 10 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Sell” rating by Atlantic Securities on Friday, June 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0.05% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Kornitzer Mngmt Incorporated Ks holds 0.01% or 2,185 shares in its portfolio. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance has invested 0.02% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Montecito Bancshares has invested 0.17% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd reported 7,799 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 11,202 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Creative Planning owns 5,127 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc has invested 0% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Signaturefd Lc holds 489 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability accumulated 66 shares or 0% of the stock. 12,076 are held by Bokf Na. Bancorp Of America De accumulated 697,343 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Corp, a Kansas-based fund reported 1,294 shares. The New York-based M&T State Bank Corporation has invested 0.02% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Coho Prns Limited holds 3.29% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 484,827 shares.