Country Club Trust Company Cut Its United Technologies (UTX) Stake by $326,400; Exact Sciences (EXAS) Shareholder Eagle Asset Management Raised Stake

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 10.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 100,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 1.10 million shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.99 million, up from 996,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $115.16. About 479,706 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer; 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Rev $90.3M; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick Jr. Is No Oprah Winfrey. Just Ask Exact Sciences; 30/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Applauds American Cancer Society’s Updated Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include People Age 45-49; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M; 20/03/2018 – Mark Stenhouse to join Exact Sciences as President, Cologuard; 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back

Country Club Trust Company decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company sold 2,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 54,573 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.03M, down from 57,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $127.39. About 935,367 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring Will Be Professional, Managerial Positions; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 19/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS PROVIDED CONSENT TO UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL UNDER ITS CONTRACTS; 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO; 19/03/2018 – United Tech CEO plans exit after Rockwell integration – Bloomberg; 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution To Improve Dispatch Reliability; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.15; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde: Cap Left on During Manufacturing Process Can Cover Smoke Sensor

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $18.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 11,339 shares to 49,409 shares, valued at $5.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 12,562 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 878,724 shares, and cut its stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR).

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 68,581 shares to 221,664 shares, valued at $4.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc by 19,542 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,920 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 15.84 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

