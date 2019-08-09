Country Club Trust Company Cut Diageo P L C (DEO) Stake; Tyvor Capital Has Upped Its American Airls Group (AAL) Holding

Country Club Trust Company decreased Diageo P L C (DEO) stake by 2.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Country Club Trust Company sold 1,946 shares as Diageo P L C (DEO)’s stock declined 0.17%. The Country Club Trust Company holds 70,966 shares with $11.61 million value, down from 72,912 last quarter. Diageo P L C now has $96.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $163.58. About 360,501 shares traded or 12.10% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 25/05/2018 – FOCUS-Aperitif, anyone? Spirits firms chase cocktail for growth; 24/05/2018 – Brands Include Seagram’s VO, Goldschlager, Myers’s Rum, Popov, Romana; 10/05/2018 – George Dickel Tennessee Whisky Releases New TABASCO® Brand Barrel Finish – A Partnership Made In The South; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to Invest GBP150 Million in Visitor Attraction; 24/04/2018 – Bulleit Partners with Tribeca Film Festival® to Celebrate the Modern Frontier of Film and those Disrupting the Industry through Innovation; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS OF VEON LTD (NOT OF DIAGEO); 16/05/2018 – Diageo PLC Launches $2 Bln Bonds; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SAYS MACRO IS IMPROVING IN LATAM, GDP ACCELERATING; 12/03/2018 – Europe’s drinks sector tells EU it will offer more product info; 05/03/2018 Nicole Austin Named General Manager and Distiller of Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. – The Home of George Dickel Tennessee Whisky

Tyvor Capital Llc increased American Airls Group Inc (AAL) stake by 222.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tyvor Capital Llc acquired 1.00 million shares as American Airls Group Inc (AAL)’s stock declined 10.03%. The Tyvor Capital Llc holds 1.45M shares with $46.12 million value, up from 450,000 last quarter. American Airls Group Inc now has $12.99 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $29.08. About 5.03M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES SAYS CONSOLIDATED CASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS IS EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.0 PERCENT IN 2018; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE ADDED AAL, APC, BABA, DHT, LPG IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 06/04/2018 – BOEING – ORDER INCLUDES 787-8 AND 787-9 MODELS; 02/05/2018 – justinbachman: “American Airlines Group Inc. is nearing an order for about 15 CRJ900 regional jets from Bombardier Inc. with; 03/05/2018 – Bombardier commits to aero program after CSeries, Toronto land sale; 23/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N 787S FOR AMERICAN AIRLINES WOULD BE POWERED BY GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N , BEATING ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L; 26/04/2018 – AAL:CARRIERS WILL HAVE TO CUT GROWTH PLANS IF FUEL STAYS HIGHER; 26/04/2018 – AAL SAYS COST OF TRAVEL SHOULD GO UP WITH HIGHER FUEL PRICES; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE SAYS “CHINA’S EFFORTS TO EXPORT ITS CENSORSHIP AND POLITICAL CORRECTNESS TO AMERICANS AND THE REST OF THE FREE WORLD WILL BE RESISTED”

Country Club Trust Company increased Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) stake by 326,115 shares to 375,158 valued at $5.91M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH) stake by 17,998 shares and now owns 66,107 shares. Ishares Tr (IVV) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bain Capital Credit Lp has 48,944 shares. Schroder Investment invested in 28,104 shares. 5.76 million were accumulated by Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Company. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Com reported 354,634 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 84 shares. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 29,693 shares. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership has 285,528 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.06% or 130,414 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Co Ny reported 0.03% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 57,016 shares. Utd Advisers Llc reported 9,018 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, American has 0.02% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 181,959 shares. Tyvor Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 10.85% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 1.45M shares. Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund holds 7,946 shares. Oakworth Capital owns 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 75 shares.