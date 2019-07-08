Country Club Trust Company Continues to Hold Holding in Phillips 66 (PSX); As Darden Restaurants (DRI) Shares Rose, Northpointe Capital Has Increased Holding

Country Club Trust Company increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 9.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company bought 5,813 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 64,787 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17 million, up from 58,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $97.41. About 833,876 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNIT AS PLANTWIDE OVERHAUL CONTINUES; 13/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 10/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BOOSTING PRODUCTION ON RESTARTED REFORMER, HYDROTREATERS; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Equipment Issues at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66: PIPELINE TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – CPCHEM HAS FULLY RECOVERED FROM HURRICANE HARVEY AND CONTRIBUTED STRONG RESULTS IN QUARTER; 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units

Northpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 76.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc bought 13,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,296 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92M, up from 18,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $123.57. About 227,064 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 39.08% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.65% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Cont Ops EPS $1.74; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $4.75 TO $4.80; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – INCREASED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY BLENDED SAME-RESTAURANT SALES FROM DARDEN’S LEGACY BRANDS INCREASED 2.0%; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 17c/Basic Common Sh; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 16%-16.5%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN CHECK AVG, TRAFFIC UP SO FAR IN 4Q; 20/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr by 23,440 shares to 14,875 shares, valued at $461,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 3,387 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,502 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Live Your Vision has invested 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Wisconsin Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 1.61% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Advsr Management reported 10,685 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc holds 0.26% or 5.55M shares. Private Asset Mngmt reported 0.04% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Old National Natl Bank In holds 0.02% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 4,328 shares. Raymond James Na has 0.4% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 72,319 shares. Welch Forbes Ltd Llc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Rothschild & Com Asset Mgmt Us has 512,319 shares. Bell Bancshares stated it has 3,310 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Global Invs Limited holds 0.04% or 55,620 shares in its portfolio. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 15,158 shares. Hennessy Advsr holds 0.24% or 54,000 shares in its portfolio. Marco Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.56% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.13 million shares or 0.18% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Pension Service accumulated 0.08% or 165,673 shares. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al stated it has 15,184 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 7,640 were accumulated by Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3,799 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Texas-based Fruth Inv Management has invested 1.02% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corporation has invested 0.04% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 223,800 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Long Road Counsel Limited Liability Company reported 2,000 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Conning Inc stated it has 0.01% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Nordea has invested 0.16% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Toronto Dominion Bancorporation has 97,809 shares. Grp Incorporated One Trading LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Mitsubishi Ufj Banking Corporation has 254,740 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Wesbanco Retail Bank has 0.02% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 3,703 shares. Farmers Bank holds 0.2% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) or 2,975 shares.

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $317.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 11,309 shares to 41,482 shares, valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 17,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,274 shares, and cut its stake in Mammoth Energy Svcs Inc.

