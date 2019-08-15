Country Club Trust Company Boosted Stake in Compass Minerals Intl (CMP) as Stock Rose; Summit Creek Advisors Maintains Stake in Wageworks (WAGE)

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wageworks Inc. (WAGE) by 13.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc bought 41,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 344,188 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.00 million, up from 302,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wageworks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $51.23. About 777,060 shares traded or 9.17% up from the average. WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) has declined 2.35% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WAGE News: 22/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by WageWorks; 09/04/2018 – WAGEWORKS SAYS CO’S BOARD APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF ISMAIL DAWOOD AS INTERIM CFO OF COMPANY, EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts WageWorks Investors to the Securities Class Action Linked to Delayed SEC Filing and the May 8, 2018 Lead P; 15/05/2018 – Valinor Management Buys New 1.3% Position in WageWorks; 19/03/2018 – WageWorks Provides Update on Form 10-K Filing; 20/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts WageWorks Investors To Restatement Announcement And CEO Resignation And Reminds Investors Of The May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 05/04/2018 – WAGEWORKS INC – COMPANY TO RESTATE CERTAIN FINANCIAL RESULTS; RESTATEMENT NOT EXPECTED TO AFFECT COMPANY’S BUSINESS OPERATIONS; 19/03/2018 – WAGEWORKS – CONTINUES TO WORK TO COMPLETE PREPARATION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS TO FILE FORM 10-K “AS SOON AS POSSIBLE”; 05/04/2018 – Wageworks: Kim Wilford to Resign as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Effective April 5; 05/04/2018 – Wageworks: Fincl Statements From 2016 and 2017 Should No Longer Be Relied Upon

Country Club Trust Company increased its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (CMP) by 18.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company bought 5,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.69% . The institutional investor held 39,029 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 33,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Compass Minerals Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.46% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $48.61. About 272,025 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Announces Labor Strike at Goderich, Ontario, Salt Mine; 10/04/2018 Compass Minerals Reports First-Quarter Snow-Event Data; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTS A MINIMAL IMPACT ON SALT PRODUCTION COSTS RESULTING FROM STRIKE; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals 1Q EPS 37c; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Increased Snow Activity Pushes Salt Sales Volumes Above Prior Yr Results; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘BB’; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS: LABOR STRIKE AT GODERICH, ONTARIO, SALT MINE; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC – STRIKE INITIATED BY UNION REPRESENTING 341 HOURLY EMPLOYEES AT ITS SALT MINE IN GODERICH, ONTARIO; 15/05/2018 – M&G Investment Management Buys 2.2% of Compass Minerals

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $370,167 activity. 1,000 shares valued at $53,510 were bought by Reece Joseph E on Friday, May 10. On Thursday, May 9 Fischer Valdemar L bought $104,400 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) or 2,000 shares. Standen James D. bought 692 shares worth $36,019. Another trade for 700 shares valued at $36,547 was made by WALKER LORI A on Monday, May 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold CMP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 30.31 million shares or 2.80% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 7,183 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated holds 0% or 30,658 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated holds 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) or 100 shares. North Star Investment Management holds 725 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc holds 2,626 shares. Advisory Ser Net Lc owns 250 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gsa Capital Partners Llp invested in 0.03% or 5,091 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 8,768 shares. Prelude Capital Management Ltd invested 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Pdt Ptnrs Lc holds 0.17% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) or 56,408 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Crawford Counsel accumulated 57,635 shares. Southpoint Advsrs LP accumulated 500,000 shares. Hl Svcs Limited Liability reported 0.01% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP).

More notable recent Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Compass Minerals International: A Compass For Future Growth – Seeking Alpha” on October 30, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Compass Minerals -9% following big Q4 earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” published on February 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Compass Minerals Revisited: Moat And Outlook – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Compass Minerals’ Dividend Is Hanging By A Thread – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Digging For A Market Deal? Check Out Compass Minerals – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 01, 2018.

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,302 shares to 23,929 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,954 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,677 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold WAGE shares while 52 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 36.42 million shares or 7.07% less from 39.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fred Alger Mgmt has 0.24% invested in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) for 1.62M shares. Synovus Fincl Corporation owns 92 shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc holds 0.01% or 12,730 shares. Quantbot Techs Lp has 0.02% invested in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 10,133 shares. Summit Creek Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 2.32% invested in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). 29,313 are held by Citigroup. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Natl Bank Of America De reported 883,531 shares stake. Stone Ridge Asset Limited reported 6,507 shares. Scout Investments holds 0.07% or 86,083 shares in its portfolio. Cim Inv Mangement Inc accumulated 15,585 shares. 19,501 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 13,357 shares. Carroll Fincl Associate stated it has 160 shares or 0% of all its holdings.