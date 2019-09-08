Country Club Trust Company Boosted Regions Finl New (RF) Holding by $746,466; Valuation Rose; Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Position in Vmware (VMW) Has Lowered by $93.68 Million

Country Club Trust Company increased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 13.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company bought 53,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 448,875 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35M, up from 395,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.85. About 8.21 million shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – NON-GAAP BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 11 PCT AT QTR-END VS 11 PCT AT PREVIOUS QTR-END; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTR-END TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO 11.9% VS 11.9% AT PREVIOUS QTR-END; 19/04/2018 – DJ Regions Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RF); 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – TURNER WILL SUCCEED CHAIRMAN AND CEO GRAYSON HALL; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 27/04/2018 – REGIONS BANK – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS AFFORDABLE HOUSING BUSINESSES INTO ONE DIVISION; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES INCREASED $368 MLN AND TOTALED $79.9 BLN VS PREVIOUS QTR; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – EXPECTS REGIONS INSURANCE TRANSACTION WILL RESULT IN AN AFTER-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Regions Earns Fannie Mae STAR Recognition for Assisting Homeowners and Excellence in Mortgage Servicing

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 34.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp sold 520,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The hedge fund held 984,658 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $177.74M, down from 1.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $147.17. About 1.42M shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 16/04/2018 – Thales Vormetric Data Security Platform Completes VMware Cloud Certification and is Designated VMware Ready; 17/04/2018 – NEW: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 17/04/2018 – Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 21/03/2018 – VMware Introduces Industry’s First Intelligence-Driven Digital Workspace to Empower Employee Experience and Drive Predictive; 13/04/2018 – DELL IS SAID TO BE LEANING AGAINST REVERSE MERGER WITH VMWARE; 17/05/2018 – Culture In Tech: Shifts At VMWare And Juniper Signal Diverging Paths; Investigation At Symantec Highlights Importance Of Compliance Culture; 22/04/2018 – DJ VMware Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMW); 18/05/2018 – DELL IS SAID TO TALK WITH DVMT HOLDERS ON VMWARE MERGER: CNBC; 23/05/2018 – VMware Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 17/04/2018 – CARL ICAHN HAS TAKEN A ‘MEDIUM’-SIZED STAKE IN VMWARE – CNBC, CITING

