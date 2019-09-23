Country Club Trust Company Boosted Its Raytheon Co (RTN) Position; Kings Point Capital Management Has Increased By $1.19 Million Its Visa (V) Stake

Country Club Trust Company increased Raytheon Co (RTN) stake by 7.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Country Club Trust Company acquired 3,216 shares as Raytheon Co (RTN)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Country Club Trust Company holds 46,543 shares with $8.09M value, up from 43,327 last quarter. Raytheon Co now has $54.29B valuation. The stock decreased 2.21% or $4.4 during the last trading session, reaching $194.93. About 2.26 million shares traded or 24.14% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511M AIR FORCE CONTRACT FOR RADAR; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon Gets $511M Air Force Contract for Cobra Dane Radar, Work Expected to Be Complete by March 202; 25/03/2018 – RTN: New angle suggests this is actually a spectacular failure of a #Saudi interceptor and not the missile fired at #Riyadh; 09/03/2018 – RPT-CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON – GOVERNMENT OF POLAND SIGNED DEAL TO PURCHASE CO’S COMBAT PROVEN PATRIOT FROM U.S. ARMY; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon to enhance FAA’s air traffic control system to improve safety and efficiency; 11/04/2018 – RAYTHEON TO DEMONSTRATE ARMY MOBILE INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 20/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from industry professionals

Kings Point Capital Management increased Visa Inc (V) stake by 1179% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kings Point Capital Management acquired 6,850 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Kings Point Capital Management holds 7,431 shares with $1.29M value, up from 581 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $389.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $174.06. About 12.94 million shares traded or 91.89% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 18/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Peninsula Clean Energy Provides Visa Corporate Campus 100% Renewable Electricity; 21/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE TTSERVICES AWARDED CONTRACT TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 21 COUNTRIES ACROSS THE AMERICAS; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – VISA – EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEM, QTRLY OPERATING EXPENSES GREW 18% OVER PRIOR YEAR, PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY PERSONNEL AND MARKETING EXPENSES; 06/03/2018 – EU,TURKEY MAKE PROGRESS ON VISA LIBERALIZATION, WELT REPORTS; 25/05/2018 – Movies: Visa Stops Morgan Freeman Commercials After Sexual Harassment Report; 25/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA BANK PARTNERS WANT TO ISSUE MORE CONTACTLESS CARDS; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dowling And Yahnke Lc holds 1.24% or 86,344 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Company invested in 616,288 shares. Amarillo State Bank accumulated 0.7% or 10,061 shares. New England Research & Management Inc invested in 2,862 shares. Mcmillion Mngmt holds 217 shares. 95,433 are held by First Foundation Advsrs. West Virginia-based Mckinley Carter Wealth Service has invested 0.23% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). The New Jersey-based Dumont Blake Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.52% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Osterweis Cap Management reported 151,668 shares stake. Beach Invest Counsel Pa stated it has 112,345 shares or 2.24% of all its holdings. Guardian Cap Ltd Partnership invested 0.03% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Incorporated reported 196,620 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Corp owns 1,200 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Jupiter Asset Management accumulated 446,254 shares or 2.44% of the stock. Jacobs & Ca stated it has 3.06% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Among 13 analysts covering Visa Inc (NYSE:V), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Visa Inc has $21000 highest and $17000 lowest target. $193.23’s average target is 11.01% above currents $174.06 stock price. Visa Inc had 20 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, July 11, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $20000 target in Wednesday, July 10 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Wedbush. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 24. Nomura maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Thursday, April 25. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $17800 target. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 2 by UBS. UBS maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral” rating.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity. MORRISON DENISE M bought 1,000 shares worth $171,130.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Corp reported 3,152 shares stake. Tennessee-based Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co Tn has invested 0.02% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Chevy Chase Trust Inc invested in 0.17% or 235,502 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Boston Private Wealth Lc invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Bbr Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has 6,836 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Pittenger And Anderson has 22,789 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. 295,988 were reported by Schroder Inv Mngmt. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Covenant Multifamily Offices has 8,153 shares. Horizon Investments Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,015 shares. Lederer & Associate Inv Counsel Ca stated it has 10,180 shares. First Advisors Limited Partnership holds 902,170 shares. Jnba Financial has 0% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 95,839 shares.

