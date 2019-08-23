Country Club Trust Company Boosted Its Compass Minerals Intl (CMP) Position by $321,678; Wexford Capital LP Has Trimmed Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Position by $3.01 Million as Stock Value Rose

Country Club Trust Company increased its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (CMP) by 18.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company bought 5,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.69% . The institutional investor held 39,029 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 33,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Compass Minerals Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $48.87. About 74,578 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTS A MINIMAL IMPACT ON SALT PRODUCTION COSTS RESULTING FROM STRIKE; 27/04/2018 – STATEMENT FROM COMPASS MINERALS GODERICH MINE REGARDING UNIFOR LOCAL 16-0 STRIKE; 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F; 10/04/2018 Compass Minerals Reports First-Quarter Snow-Event Data; 15/05/2018 – M&G Investment Management Buys 2.2% of Compass Minerals; 15/05/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 16/04/2018 – Compass Minerals to Host Conference Call to Discuss First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Sold Approximately 4.3M Tons of Highway Deicing Salt Products in 1Q; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16

Wexford Capital Lp decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 14.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp sold 65,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 382,533 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.80M, down from 447,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $51.33. About 240,670 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 10/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference May 8; 17/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP BOOSTS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE FROM $0.60B; 23/03/2018 – Barings Alternative Investments Expands Aviation Investment Platform Through Partnership with Genesis Aircraft Services; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $1.22B, EST. $1.23B; 07/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV AER.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $57; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $1,219.1 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Net $265.4M; 07/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold CMP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 30.31 million shares or 2.80% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Management Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 395,259 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt Communications has 24,191 shares. Regions Financial holds 1,859 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cardinal Capital Mngmt reported 9,370 shares. Southpoint Capital Limited Partnership reported 500,000 shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. Texas Yale Corporation stated it has 8,488 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 5,237 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Laurion Mgmt LP stated it has 9,456 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invs has invested 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Sei holds 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) or 20,666 shares. Glenmede Na has invested 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Benjamin F Edwards Co Incorporated holds 100 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Llc reported 0.34% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). 4,390 are held by Verity And Verity Ltd. Private Advisor Group Ltd holds 17,645 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $469,087 activity. WALKER LORI A bought $36,547 worth of stock or 700 shares. $104,400 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares were bought by Fischer Valdemar L. Reece Joseph E had bought 1,000 shares worth $53,510 on Friday, May 10. 692 shares valued at $36,019 were bought by Standen James D. on Monday, May 13. 2,000 shares valued at $98,920 were bought by Crutchfield Kevin S on Friday, August 16.

More notable recent Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Compass Minerals’ Dividend Is Hanging By A Thread – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Compass Minerals -9% following big Q4 earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” published on February 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Compass Minerals Revisited: Moat And Outlook – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, BGC Partners, Compass Minerals International, Harsco, CVR Energy, and BlackRock â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – GlobeNewswire” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “MBII: Marrone Bio Innovations has initiated a new venture to develop enhanced plant nutrient products. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC) by 29,975 shares to 5,025 shares, valued at $207,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total S A (NYSE:TOT) by 34,109 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,954 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc by 405,992 shares to 951,951 shares, valued at $33.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 867,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Capital Ltd owns 278,624 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has 0.07% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 620,526 shares. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 0% or 82,918 shares. Moreover, Old Natl Bancorp In has 0.02% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 7,552 shares. Renaissance Grp Ltd Liability Corp, a Kentucky-based fund reported 330,402 shares. Korea Investment Corporation invested in 0.01% or 38,100 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 4,937 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 121,490 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 4.27M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Ima Wealth holds 0% or 78 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 20,846 shares. Heritage Corporation holds 98,385 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Amer Gp Inc holds 17,300 shares. Assetmark Inc holds 20,654 shares. Yhb Investment Advsrs reported 0.17% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER).

More notable recent AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Focus on New-Technology Aircraft Is Paying Off for AerCap – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Pricing of $750 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Notes – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Stocks to Buy for Less Than Book – Investorplace.com” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “East 72 Quarterly Report Period To December 31, 2018 – Seeking Alpha” published on January 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.