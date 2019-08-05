Country Club Trust Company Boosted By $490,148 Its Fedex (FDX) Stake; Shorts at Cresud S.A.C.I.F. Y A. – American Depositary Share (CRESY) Raised By 5.96%

Country Club Trust Company increased Fedex Corp (FDX) stake by 18.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Country Club Trust Company acquired 2,708 shares as Fedex Corp (FDX)’s stock declined 8.13%. The Country Club Trust Company holds 17,564 shares with $3.19 million value, up from 14,856 last quarter. Fedex Corp now has $42.70B valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $163.73. About 1.96M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – CKNW: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning, injuri…; 02/05/2018 – The Arrow In FedEx Is Pointing Up; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP QTRLY GROUND SEGMENT GAAP REV $5.22 BLN VS $4.69 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Plug Power and Workhorse Provide FedEx Express With First ProGen Fuel Cell-Powered Electric Delivery Van; 16/04/2018 – FEDEX CORP – DUCKER’S SUCCESSOR WILL BE NAMED LATER; 20/03/2018 – KOIN News: BREAKING: Texas attorney general tells a TV station the bomb that blew up at FedEx center was mailed from Austin to; 20/03/2018 – Explosion at FedEx Facility in Texas Follows Bombings in Austin; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Gonzalez: Congressman Gonzalez Issues Statement on Explosion at FedEx Facility in Schertz, Texas; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS IT PLACED A SMALL ORDER FOR TESLA VEHICLES, WILL TEST THEM IN THE NEAR FUTURE; 13/03/2018 – Curse of the shy : Former Saints RB Travforest Cadet has signed a 3yr deal with Fedex, sources said

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. Y A. – American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:CRESY) had an increase of 5.96% in short interest. CRESY's SI was 472,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 5.96% from 446,100 shares previously. With 135,800 avg volume, 4 days are for Cresud S.A.C.I.F. Y A. – American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:CRESY)'s short sellers to cover CRESY's short positions. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.19. About 87,151 shares traded. Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) has declined 37.28% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.28% the S&P500.

Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company has market cap of $522.75 million. The companyÂ’s Agricultural business is involved in planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybean, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of beef cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; producing raw milk for sale to local milk and milk-related products producers; leasing of farms to third parties; disposal and development of farmlands activities; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities. It has a 1.88 P/E ratio. The Company’s Investment and Development Properties business engages in the commercial exploitation, development, and lease of commercial facilities and other spaces in shopping centers; lease and servicing of office spaces other rental properties; development, sale, and maintenance of undeveloped parcels of land and/or trading properties; operation of hotels; and provision of consumer financing services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Advisors Llc has 279 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.17% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 7,195 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited accumulated 504 shares. Exane Derivatives, a France-based fund reported 1,518 shares. 5,471 are owned by Tealwood Asset Inc. Moreover, Ghp Investment Advisors Inc has 0.38% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Ironwood Financial Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 32 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr owns 21,636 shares. Halsey Assocs Incorporated Ct owns 6,361 shares. 200,440 were accumulated by Trinity Street Asset Llp. 95,895 are owned by Royal London Asset Ltd. Staley Capital Advisers reported 28,379 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Asset Mgmt One holds 118,047 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Botty Invsts Lc has 500 shares. Donaldson Cap Ltd holds 0.03% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 1,660 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity. Another trade for 2,300 shares valued at $419,160 was sold by MERINO JOHN L. Inglis John C bought 600 shares worth $100,614.

Among 19 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. FedEx has $262 highest and $14300 lowest target. $199’s average target is 21.54% above currents $163.73 stock price. FedEx had 37 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Cowen & Co. Cowen & Co maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) rating on Thursday, March 14. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $237 target. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $228 target in Thursday, June 20 report. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Barclays Capital maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $215 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Berenberg. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $17200 target in Wednesday, June 26 report. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, June 26 report. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. On Friday, May 31 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.

Country Club Trust Company decreased Spdr Series Trust stake by 7,740 shares to 29,106 valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wisdomtree Tr (HEDJ) stake by 42,105 shares and now owns 64,423 shares. Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) was reduced too.