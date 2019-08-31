CounterPath Corporation (CPAH)’s Financial Results Comparing With LINE Corporation (NYSE:LN)

CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH) and LINE Corporation (NYSE:LN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CounterPath Corporation 2 0.59 N/A -0.84 0.00 LINE Corporation 32 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00

Demonstrates CounterPath Corporation and LINE Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides CounterPath Corporation and LINE Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CounterPath Corporation 0.00% -98.6% -42.9% LINE Corporation 0.00% -6.5% -2.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CounterPath Corporation is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, LINE Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. LINE Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CounterPath Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CounterPath Corporation and LINE Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 5.8% and 3.3% respectively. CounterPath Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 64.09% of LINE Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CounterPath Corporation 1.17% 2.55% -18.95% 6.91% -39.94% 25.8% LINE Corporation 9.24% 11.22% -4.24% -15.53% -27.22% -6.74%

For the past year CounterPath Corporation has 25.8% stronger performance while LINE Corporation has -6.74% weaker performance.

Summary

LINE Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors CounterPath Corporation.

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, markets, and sells software applications and related services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The companyÂ’s software applications and related services enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver voice, video, and messaging and collaboration functionality over their Internet protocol and based networks. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers. The company also offers software development kits that deliver voice, video, and messaging capabilities for desktop, tablet, and mobile devices; Stretto Platform, a carrier-grade software platform for enterprises and service providers to deploy, configure, upgrade, and manage their Bria softphones; and Bria X, a subscription service, which delivers centralized provisioning, messaging, and screen sharing from the cloud, as well as cloud solutions. In addition, it provides professional and other services, such as pre and post sales, technical support, and customization services, as well as support and maintenance services. The company sells its products and services through its own and third-party online stores; and directly using its in-house sales team, as well as through its channel partners. It serves small, medium, and large sized businesses; telecommunications service providers and Internet telephony service providers; original equipment manufacturers, value added distributors, and value added resellers serving the telecommunication market; and end users. CounterPath Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and related services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enable users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services. It also provides communication and content sales, and advertising services through the LINE platform; and advertising services through LINE advertising, and livedoor and NAVER Matome Web portals. The company was formerly known as NHN Japan Corporation and changed its name to LINE Corporation in April 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. LINE Corporation is a subsidiary of Naver Corporation.