CounterPath Corporation (CPAH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH) and Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CounterPath Corporation 2 0.69 N/A -0.84 0.00 Intuit Inc. 257 10.96 N/A 6.25 44.40

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of CounterPath Corporation and Intuit Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CounterPath Corporation 0.00% -98.6% -42.9% Intuit Inc. 0.00% 53% 29.6%

Volatility and Risk

CounterPath Corporation is 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.26 beta. From a competition point of view, Intuit Inc. has a 1.09 beta which is 9.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CounterPath Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Intuit Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Intuit Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CounterPath Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered CounterPath Corporation and Intuit Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CounterPath Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Intuit Inc. 0 4 6 2.60

Competitively the average target price of Intuit Inc. is $255.2, which is potential -7.62% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CounterPath Corporation and Intuit Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.8% and 91.2%. CounterPath Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Intuit Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CounterPath Corporation 1.17% 2.55% -18.95% 6.91% -39.94% 25.8% Intuit Inc. -1.44% 4.96% 13.72% 29.52% 36.82% 40.87%

For the past year CounterPath Corporation has weaker performance than Intuit Inc.

Summary

Intuit Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors CounterPath Corporation.

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, markets, and sells software applications and related services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The companyÂ’s software applications and related services enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver voice, video, and messaging and collaboration functionality over their Internet protocol and based networks. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers. The company also offers software development kits that deliver voice, video, and messaging capabilities for desktop, tablet, and mobile devices; Stretto Platform, a carrier-grade software platform for enterprises and service providers to deploy, configure, upgrade, and manage their Bria softphones; and Bria X, a subscription service, which delivers centralized provisioning, messaging, and screen sharing from the cloud, as well as cloud solutions. In addition, it provides professional and other services, such as pre and post sales, technical support, and customization services, as well as support and maintenance services. The company sells its products and services through its own and third-party online stores; and directly using its in-house sales team, as well as through its channel partners. It serves small, medium, and large sized businesses; telecommunications service providers and Internet telephony service providers; original equipment manufacturers, value added distributors, and value added resellers serving the telecommunication market; and end users. CounterPath Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies. This segment also offers QuickBooks Online, and QuickBooks Self-Employed financial and business management offerings; QuickBooks Enterprise term licenses and QuickBooks technical support plans; small business payroll services, including QuickBooks Online Payroll, Intuit Online Payroll, QuickBooks Assisted Payroll, and Intuit Full Service Payroll; and payment processing services for small businesses. In addition, it provides merchant services, including credit and debit card, and gift card processing services; check verification and guarantee, and electronic check conversion; Web-based transaction processing services; and e-invoicing, which allows small businesses to email invoices directly from QuickBooks, as well as enables customers to pay online. Its Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services; and electronic tax filing services. The companyÂ’s ProConnect segment offers Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax online tax return preparation, bank products, and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including Websites, promotions, call centers, retail display, and online mobile application stores, as well as through selected alliance partners and accountants. Intuit Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.