CounterPath Corporation (CPAH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Avalara Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

As Application Software businesses, CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH) and Avalara Inc. (NYSE:AVLR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CounterPath Corporation 2 0.67 N/A -0.84 0.00 Avalara Inc. 70 19.14 N/A -1.04 0.00

In table 1 we can see CounterPath Corporation and Avalara Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of CounterPath Corporation and Avalara Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CounterPath Corporation 0.00% -98.6% -42.9% Avalara Inc. 0.00% -51.2% -20.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CounterPath Corporation is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, Avalara Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Avalara Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CounterPath Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

CounterPath Corporation and Avalara Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CounterPath Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Avalara Inc. 0 0 7 3.00

On the other hand, Avalara Inc.’s potential upside is 14.30% and its consensus price target is $90.38.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CounterPath Corporation and Avalara Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.8% and 71.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of CounterPath Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Avalara Inc. has 4.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CounterPath Corporation 1.17% 2.55% -18.95% 6.91% -39.94% 25.8% Avalara Inc. -1.81% 7.82% 40.36% 105.19% 101.68% 161.57%

For the past year CounterPath Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Avalara Inc.

Summary

Avalara Inc. beats CounterPath Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, markets, and sells software applications and related services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The companyÂ’s software applications and related services enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver voice, video, and messaging and collaboration functionality over their Internet protocol and based networks. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers. The company also offers software development kits that deliver voice, video, and messaging capabilities for desktop, tablet, and mobile devices; Stretto Platform, a carrier-grade software platform for enterprises and service providers to deploy, configure, upgrade, and manage their Bria softphones; and Bria X, a subscription service, which delivers centralized provisioning, messaging, and screen sharing from the cloud, as well as cloud solutions. In addition, it provides professional and other services, such as pre and post sales, technical support, and customization services, as well as support and maintenance services. The company sells its products and services through its own and third-party online stores; and directly using its in-house sales team, as well as through its channel partners. It serves small, medium, and large sized businesses; telecommunications service providers and Internet telephony service providers; original equipment manufacturers, value added distributors, and value added resellers serving the telecommunication market; and end users. CounterPath Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Avalara, Inc. provides transaction tax compliance cloud-based solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs. The company's solutions include AvaTax, a solution for determining sales tax in the United States; Avalara Returns for tax return preparation, filing, and remittance; and Avalara Compliance Document Management solution, which creates, validates, stores, and manages sales tax exemption and reseller certificates. It also provides professional services, including nexus studies and analysis, voluntary compliance initiatives, tax registrations, and specialized tax research; MatrixMaster, a product taxability database for retail operations; Avalara CloudConnect, a hardware device; VAT Expert, a web-based solution that checks the validity of customer and supplier VAT numbers and provides VAT determinations in the form of invoices; and Brazilian tax compliance solutions that address the Brazilian transaction tax regimes. The company was formerly known as Advantage Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Avalara, Inc. in December 2005. Avalara, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.