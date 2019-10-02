CounterPath Corporation (CPAH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG)

CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH) and Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CounterPath Corporation 1 0.00 2.94M -0.84 0.00 Aurora Mobile Limited 4 0.00 19.66M -0.12 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CounterPath Corporation and Aurora Mobile Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides CounterPath Corporation and Aurora Mobile Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CounterPath Corporation 245,224,789.39% -98.6% -42.9% Aurora Mobile Limited 518,459,915.61% -52.9% -12.7%

Liquidity

CounterPath Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Aurora Mobile Limited which has a 4.9 Current Ratio and a 4.9 Quick Ratio. Aurora Mobile Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CounterPath Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.8% of CounterPath Corporation shares and 13.9% of Aurora Mobile Limited shares. CounterPath Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. Comparatively, Aurora Mobile Limited has 33.75% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CounterPath Corporation 1.17% 2.55% -18.95% 6.91% -39.94% 25.8% Aurora Mobile Limited -3.27% 8.35% -33.5% -31.18% -33.5% -24.22%

For the past year CounterPath Corporation had bullish trend while Aurora Mobile Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Aurora Mobile Limited beats on 8 of the 9 factors CounterPath Corporation.

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, markets, and sells software applications and related services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The companyÂ’s software applications and related services enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver voice, video, and messaging and collaboration functionality over their Internet protocol and based networks. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers. The company also offers software development kits that deliver voice, video, and messaging capabilities for desktop, tablet, and mobile devices; Stretto Platform, a carrier-grade software platform for enterprises and service providers to deploy, configure, upgrade, and manage their Bria softphones; and Bria X, a subscription service, which delivers centralized provisioning, messaging, and screen sharing from the cloud, as well as cloud solutions. In addition, it provides professional and other services, such as pre and post sales, technical support, and customization services, as well as support and maintenance services. The company sells its products and services through its own and third-party online stores; and directly using its in-house sales team, as well as through its channel partners. It serves small, medium, and large sized businesses; telecommunications service providers and Internet telephony service providers; original equipment manufacturers, value added distributors, and value added resellers serving the telecommunication market; and end users. CounterPath Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.