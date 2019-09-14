CounterPath Corporation (CPAH) and SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Contrasting side by side

Both CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH) and SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CounterPath Corporation 2 0.65 N/A -0.84 0.00 SAP SE 122 0.00 N/A 2.90 42.37

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of CounterPath Corporation and SAP SE.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CounterPath Corporation 0.00% -98.6% -42.9% SAP SE 0.00% 11.1% 5.8%

Volatility and Risk

CounterPath Corporation has a 1.26 beta, while its volatility is 26.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. SAP SE has a 1.08 beta and it is 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CounterPath Corporation is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival SAP SE is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. SAP SE is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CounterPath Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

CounterPath Corporation and SAP SE Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CounterPath Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 SAP SE 0 0 3 3.00

SAP SE on the other hand boasts of a $152.33 consensus target price and a 28.05% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5.8% of CounterPath Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 5.1% of SAP SE are owned by institutional investors. CounterPath Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Comparatively, 25.5% are SAP SE’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CounterPath Corporation 1.17% 2.55% -18.95% 6.91% -39.94% 25.8% SAP SE -3.59% -11.04% -3.78% 20.01% 5.36% 23.59%

For the past year CounterPath Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than SAP SE.

Summary

SAP SE beats on 7 of the 9 factors CounterPath Corporation.

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, markets, and sells software applications and related services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The companyÂ’s software applications and related services enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver voice, video, and messaging and collaboration functionality over their Internet protocol and based networks. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers. The company also offers software development kits that deliver voice, video, and messaging capabilities for desktop, tablet, and mobile devices; Stretto Platform, a carrier-grade software platform for enterprises and service providers to deploy, configure, upgrade, and manage their Bria softphones; and Bria X, a subscription service, which delivers centralized provisioning, messaging, and screen sharing from the cloud, as well as cloud solutions. In addition, it provides professional and other services, such as pre and post sales, technical support, and customization services, as well as support and maintenance services. The company sells its products and services through its own and third-party online stores; and directly using its in-house sales team, as well as through its channel partners. It serves small, medium, and large sized businesses; telecommunications service providers and Internet telephony service providers; original equipment manufacturers, value added distributors, and value added resellers serving the telecommunication market; and end users. CounterPath Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software and database company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA, which are in-memory computing platforms that store and process huge data, and eliminate the maintenance of separate legacy systems and siloed data; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse software; SAP S/4HANA Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution that provides the scalability, ease of management, and security; SAP SuccessFactors, a suite of human capital management solutions to develop, manage, engage, and empower the workforce; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management solution; SAP Ariba, a guided buying, light enablement, and open platform solution; and SAP Fieldglass, a solution to procure and manage external workforce. The company also provides SAP Cloud Platform, an in-memory platform-as-a-service to build, run, and extend business applications; SAP BusinessObjects Cloud, a cloud analytics solution; SAP Digital Boardroom, a solution to access company data in real time; and SAP Leonardo, a solution to digitize manufacturing, logistics, and asset management processes, as well as maintenance, consulting, and training services. It serves various lines of business, including asset management, commerce, finance, human resources, manufacturing, marketing, research and development/engineering, sales, service, sourcing and procurement, supply chain, and sustainability, as well as the consumer, discrete manufacturing, energy and natural resources, financial services, public services, and services sectors. The company has a strategic partnership with Apple Inc. to build a SAP Cloud Platform software development kit for iOS that enables businesses, designers, and developers to build their own native iOS apps for iPhones and iPads. SAP SE was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.