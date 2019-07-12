CounterPath Corporation (CPAH) and Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Contrasting side by side

CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH) and Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CounterPath Corporation 2 0.82 N/A -0.94 0.00 Phunware Inc. 41 2.53 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 highlights CounterPath Corporation and Phunware Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of CounterPath Corporation and Phunware Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CounterPath Corporation 0.00% -88.1% -45.6% Phunware Inc. 0.00% -188.3% -34.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CounterPath Corporation is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Phunware Inc. is 0.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.2. CounterPath Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Phunware Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.2% of CounterPath Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 15.1% of Phunware Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.9% of CounterPath Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% are Phunware Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CounterPath Corporation -20.87% -21.74% -10.56% -29.41% -40.98% 20.17% Phunware Inc. -0.14% -19.72% -92.35% -29.86% -27.78% -48.6%

For the past year CounterPath Corporation had bullish trend while Phunware Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Phunware Inc. beats CounterPath Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, markets, and sells software applications and related services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The companyÂ’s software applications and related services enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver voice, video, and messaging and collaboration functionality over their Internet protocol and based networks. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers. The company also offers software development kits that deliver voice, video, and messaging capabilities for desktop, tablet, and mobile devices; Stretto Platform, a carrier-grade software platform for enterprises and service providers to deploy, configure, upgrade, and manage their Bria softphones; and Bria X, a subscription service, which delivers centralized provisioning, messaging, and screen sharing from the cloud, as well as cloud solutions. In addition, it provides professional and other services, such as pre and post sales, technical support, and customization services, as well as support and maintenance services. The company sells its products and services through its own and third-party online stores; and directly using its in-house sales team, as well as through its channel partners. It serves small, medium, and large sized businesses; telecommunications service providers and Internet telephony service providers; original equipment manufacturers, value added distributors, and value added resellers serving the telecommunication market; and end users. CounterPath Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.