CounterPath Corporation (CPAH) and Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Contrasting side by side

CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH) and Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CounterPath Corporation 2 0.62 N/A -0.84 0.00 Mitek Systems Inc. 11 4.95 N/A -0.22 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CounterPath Corporation 0.00% -98.6% -42.9% Mitek Systems Inc. 0.00% -9.7% -7.3%

Risk & Volatility

CounterPath Corporation’s 1.26 beta indicates that its volatility is 26.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Mitek Systems Inc. has beta of -0.23 which is 123.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CounterPath Corporation are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, Mitek Systems Inc. has 2.1 and 2.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Mitek Systems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CounterPath Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CounterPath Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Mitek Systems Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Mitek Systems Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13.83 consensus price target and a 43.02% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5.8% of CounterPath Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 62.1% of Mitek Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.3% of CounterPath Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Mitek Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CounterPath Corporation 1.17% 2.55% -18.95% 6.91% -39.94% 25.8% Mitek Systems Inc. -9.63% 2.24% -16.82% -8.81% 18.82% -7.12%

For the past year CounterPath Corporation had bullish trend while Mitek Systems Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Mitek Systems Inc. beats CounterPath Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, markets, and sells software applications and related services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The companyÂ’s software applications and related services enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver voice, video, and messaging and collaboration functionality over their Internet protocol and based networks. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers. The company also offers software development kits that deliver voice, video, and messaging capabilities for desktop, tablet, and mobile devices; Stretto Platform, a carrier-grade software platform for enterprises and service providers to deploy, configure, upgrade, and manage their Bria softphones; and Bria X, a subscription service, which delivers centralized provisioning, messaging, and screen sharing from the cloud, as well as cloud solutions. In addition, it provides professional and other services, such as pre and post sales, technical support, and customization services, as well as support and maintenance services. The company sells its products and services through its own and third-party online stores; and directly using its in-house sales team, as well as through its channel partners. It serves small, medium, and large sized businesses; telecommunications service providers and Internet telephony service providers; original equipment manufacturers, value added distributors, and value added resellers serving the telecommunication market; and end users. CounterPath Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Mitek Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells mobile capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company applies its patented technology in image capture, correction, and intelligent data extraction in the mobile financial and business services markets. Its technology allows users to remotely deposit checks, open accounts, get insurance quotes, and pay bills, as well as verify their identity by taking pictures of various documents with their camera-equipped smartphones and tablets instead of using the device keyboard. The company offers Mobile Fill to pre-fill forms with personal data by simply snapping a picture of the consumerÂ’s driver license, credit card, or other document; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that can be integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution. It also provides Mobile Deposit, a software that allows users to remotely deposit a check using their camera-equipped smartphones or tablets; and Commercial Mobile Deposit Capture product that integrates the same core technology as Mobile Deposit with additional capabilities specific to small and medium size businesses. The company markets and sells its solutions primarily to financial services, such as banks, credit unions, lenders, payments processers, card issuers, insurers, etc. through direct sales teams and channel partners. Mitek Systems, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.