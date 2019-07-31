CounterPath Corporation (CPAH) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH) is a company in the Application Software industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.2% of CounterPath Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.87% of all Application Software’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of CounterPath Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.16% of all Application Software companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have CounterPath Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CounterPath Corporation 0.00% -88.10% -45.60% Industry Average 17.04% 46.55% 8.43%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing CounterPath Corporation and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CounterPath Corporation N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 99.40M 583.16M 82.56

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for CounterPath Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CounterPath Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.06 2.15 3.79 2.66

The potential upside of the competitors is 134.87%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CounterPath Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CounterPath Corporation -20.87% -21.74% -10.56% -29.41% -40.98% 20.17% Industry Average 6.25% 12.55% 24.77% 35.19% 52.75% 41.26%

For the past year CounterPath Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CounterPath Corporation are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, CounterPath Corporation’s competitors have 2.28 and 2.23 for Current and Quick Ratio. CounterPath Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CounterPath Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

CounterPath Corporation has a beta of 1.24 and its 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, CounterPath Corporation’s competitors have beta of 1.23 which is 22.86% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

CounterPath Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors CounterPath Corporation’s competitors beat CounterPath Corporation.

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, markets, and sells software applications and related services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The companyÂ’s software applications and related services enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver voice, video, and messaging and collaboration functionality over their Internet protocol and based networks. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers. The company also offers software development kits that deliver voice, video, and messaging capabilities for desktop, tablet, and mobile devices; Stretto Platform, a carrier-grade software platform for enterprises and service providers to deploy, configure, upgrade, and manage their Bria softphones; and Bria X, a subscription service, which delivers centralized provisioning, messaging, and screen sharing from the cloud, as well as cloud solutions. In addition, it provides professional and other services, such as pre and post sales, technical support, and customization services, as well as support and maintenance services. The company sells its products and services through its own and third-party online stores; and directly using its in-house sales team, as well as through its channel partners. It serves small, medium, and large sized businesses; telecommunications service providers and Internet telephony service providers; original equipment manufacturers, value added distributors, and value added resellers serving the telecommunication market; and end users. CounterPath Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.