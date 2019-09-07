CounterPath Corporation (CPAH) and Fastly Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH) and Fastly Inc. (NYSE:FSLY). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CounterPath Corporation 2 0.62 N/A -0.84 0.00 Fastly Inc. 22 16.23 N/A -0.35 0.00

Demonstrates CounterPath Corporation and Fastly Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CounterPath Corporation 0.00% -98.6% -42.9% Fastly Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CounterPath Corporation. Its rival Fastly Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Fastly Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CounterPath Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered CounterPath Corporation and Fastly Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CounterPath Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Fastly Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Fastly Inc.’s average price target is $21, while its potential downside is -33.27%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 5.8% of CounterPath Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 39.7% of Fastly Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.3% of CounterPath Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CounterPath Corporation 1.17% 2.55% -18.95% 6.91% -39.94% 25.8% Fastly Inc. -1.36% 6.01% 0% 0% 0% -9.55%

For the past year CounterPath Corporation had bullish trend while Fastly Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Fastly Inc. beats CounterPath Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, markets, and sells software applications and related services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The companyÂ’s software applications and related services enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver voice, video, and messaging and collaboration functionality over their Internet protocol and based networks. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers. The company also offers software development kits that deliver voice, video, and messaging capabilities for desktop, tablet, and mobile devices; Stretto Platform, a carrier-grade software platform for enterprises and service providers to deploy, configure, upgrade, and manage their Bria softphones; and Bria X, a subscription service, which delivers centralized provisioning, messaging, and screen sharing from the cloud, as well as cloud solutions. In addition, it provides professional and other services, such as pre and post sales, technical support, and customization services, as well as support and maintenance services. The company sells its products and services through its own and third-party online stores; and directly using its in-house sales team, as well as through its channel partners. It serves small, medium, and large sized businesses; telecommunications service providers and Internet telephony service providers; original equipment manufacturers, value added distributors, and value added resellers serving the telecommunication market; and end users. CounterPath Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.