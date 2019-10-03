CounterPath Corporation (CPAH) and Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH) and Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CounterPath Corporation 1 0.00 2.94M -0.84 0.00 Digital Turbine Inc. 7 1.49 62.94M -0.06 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CounterPath Corporation and Digital Turbine Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CounterPath Corporation and Digital Turbine Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CounterPath Corporation 248,017,546.82% -98.6% -42.9% Digital Turbine Inc. 914,825,581.40% -18.7% -7.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.26 shows that CounterPath Corporation is 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Digital Turbine Inc. has beta of 1.8 which is 80.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CounterPath Corporation is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Digital Turbine Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Digital Turbine Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CounterPath Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CounterPath Corporation and Digital Turbine Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.8% and 45.4% respectively. About 1.3% of CounterPath Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.51% of Digital Turbine Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CounterPath Corporation 1.17% 2.55% -18.95% 6.91% -39.94% 25.8% Digital Turbine Inc. -0.55% 5.44% 36.78% 139.21% 299.26% 196.72%

For the past year CounterPath Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Digital Turbine Inc.

Summary

Digital Turbine Inc. beats CounterPath Corporation on 10 of the 10 factors.

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, markets, and sells software applications and related services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The companyÂ’s software applications and related services enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver voice, video, and messaging and collaboration functionality over their Internet protocol and based networks. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers. The company also offers software development kits that deliver voice, video, and messaging capabilities for desktop, tablet, and mobile devices; Stretto Platform, a carrier-grade software platform for enterprises and service providers to deploy, configure, upgrade, and manage their Bria softphones; and Bria X, a subscription service, which delivers centralized provisioning, messaging, and screen sharing from the cloud, as well as cloud solutions. In addition, it provides professional and other services, such as pre and post sales, technical support, and customization services, as well as support and maintenance services. The company sells its products and services through its own and third-party online stores; and directly using its in-house sales team, as well as through its channel partners. It serves small, medium, and large sized businesses; telecommunications service providers and Internet telephony service providers; original equipment manufacturers, value added distributors, and value added resellers serving the telecommunication market; and end users. CounterPath Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.