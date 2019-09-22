CounterPath Corporation (CPAH) and ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Comparing side by side

As Application Software businesses, CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH) and ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CounterPath Corporation 2 0.68 N/A -0.84 0.00 ANSYS Inc. 197 13.10 N/A 4.90 41.50

In table 1 we can see CounterPath Corporation and ANSYS Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CounterPath Corporation 0.00% -98.6% -42.9% ANSYS Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 13.2%

Volatility and Risk

CounterPath Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.26 beta. In other hand, ANSYS Inc. has beta of 1.42 which is 42.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CounterPath Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, ANSYS Inc. which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 2.1 Quick Ratio. ANSYS Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CounterPath Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for CounterPath Corporation and ANSYS Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CounterPath Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 ANSYS Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Meanwhile, ANSYS Inc.’s consensus target price is $230.6, while its potential upside is 6.48%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CounterPath Corporation and ANSYS Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.8% and 97.9%. 1.3% are CounterPath Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, ANSYS Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CounterPath Corporation 1.17% 2.55% -18.95% 6.91% -39.94% 25.8% ANSYS Inc. -5.5% -2.4% 5.51% 24.62% 20.55% 42.1%

For the past year CounterPath Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than ANSYS Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors ANSYS Inc. beats CounterPath Corporation.

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, markets, and sells software applications and related services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The companyÂ’s software applications and related services enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver voice, video, and messaging and collaboration functionality over their Internet protocol and based networks. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers. The company also offers software development kits that deliver voice, video, and messaging capabilities for desktop, tablet, and mobile devices; Stretto Platform, a carrier-grade software platform for enterprises and service providers to deploy, configure, upgrade, and manage their Bria softphones; and Bria X, a subscription service, which delivers centralized provisioning, messaging, and screen sharing from the cloud, as well as cloud solutions. In addition, it provides professional and other services, such as pre and post sales, technical support, and customization services, as well as support and maintenance services. The company sells its products and services through its own and third-party online stores; and directly using its in-house sales team, as well as through its channel partners. It serves small, medium, and large sized businesses; telecommunications service providers and Internet telephony service providers; original equipment manufacturers, value added distributors, and value added resellers serving the telecommunication market; and end users. CounterPath Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors industries and academia worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the companyÂ’s engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS Engineering Knowledge Manager, a solution for simulation-based process and data management challenges; and high-performance computing product suite that delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software. It also offers geometry handling solutions; meshing technology that transforms a physical model into a mathematical model; structural analysis product suite for product design and optimization; explicit dynamics product suite that simulates events; and composite analysis and optimization technology, as well as customization services. In addition, the company provides fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; electronics product suite that provides field simulation software for designing electronic and electromechanical products; and power analysis and optimization software suite. Further, it offers system simulation capability, a collaborative environment; ANSYS multiphysics software that enables to simulate interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; AIM, a single-window application integrating structural fluids and electromagnetics simulation; SCADE, a solution for embedded software simulation and code production; 3-D direct modeling technology providing a CAD-neutral environment; and academic product suite with a portfolio of academic products based on associate, research, and teaching. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.