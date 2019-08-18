Coty (Put) (COTY) Market Value Rose While Jane Street Group Has Lifted Holding by $818,466; Intact Investment Management Upped Its General Mls (GIS) Holding by $1.19 Million as Shares Rose

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 61.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 23,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 61,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19 million, up from 38,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $55.02. About 4.34M shares traded or 3.40% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – Moody’s: Proceeds From General Mills Offering Will Be Used to Fund Part of Pending Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO IS RESPONDING TO RISING COST PRESSURE WITH ACTIONS THAT TO LOWER COSTS AND IMPROVE PROFITABILITY IN SHORT AND MEDIUM TERM; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Constant-Crrency Adjusted Diluted EPS Now Expected to Range Between Flat and Up 1%; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: FTC Grants Early Termination of Waiting Period; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $6.1 Billion Of General Mills Acquisition Bonds; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK TO REFLECT HIGHER SUPPLY CHAIN COSTS; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Time Warner, Exits General Mills; 09/05/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – SASTRE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF SIGNATURE FLIGHT SUPPORT; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Had Seen 3%-4% Increase in FY Constant-Currency Adjusted Diluted EPS

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in Coty Inc (Put) (COTY) by 20.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 74,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% . The institutional investor held 438,200 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.04M, up from 363,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Coty Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.11. About 4.48M shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 04/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – COTY IS EXPECTED TO TAKE POSSESSION OF PROPERTY IN JULY 2018; 21/03/2018 – COTY TO OFFER UP TO $2B SR UNSECURED NOTES; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coty Inc Rtgs, Rates Recap; Otlk Stable; 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring; 23/04/2018 – DJ Coty Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COTY); 09/05/2018 – COTY 3Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 12C; 09/05/2018 – Coty Tops Earnings Expectations, As Luxury’s Revenue Offset A Slight Consumer Beauty Miss — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – ANNOUNCED A DIVIDEND OF $0.125 PER SHARE, PAYABLE JUNE 14, 2018; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Coty’s Cfr To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – Coty Inc. Prices $550 Million of USD Senior Unsecured Notes and €800 Million of EUR Senior Unsecured Notes

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 11,700 shares to 107,000 shares, valued at $5.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 202,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,200 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Wilkins Inv Counsel Inc has invested 1.17% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.11% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Ohio-based Cleararc has invested 0.14% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 25,883 are owned by Allstate. Everence Capital Mgmt accumulated 23,954 shares or 0.22% of the stock. 26,840 are owned by Birmingham Capital Al. Brinker Inc reported 58,020 shares. Bahl Gaynor reported 0.01% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Symons Cap Mgmt reported 57,896 shares or 1.29% of all its holdings. Tobam invested 2.14% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Trillium Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.66% stake. Hennessy Advisors Inc accumulated 113,100 shares. Cadence Comml Bank Na reported 0.16% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Rampart Inv Management Lc holds 9,832 shares.

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chemours Co (Put) by 34,067 shares to 6,200 shares, valued at $230,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 52,934 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,666 shares, and cut its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Put) (NASDAQ:WYNN).

