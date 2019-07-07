Coty Inc. (COTY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Inter Parfums Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Both Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) and Inter Parfums Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) compete on a level playing field in the Personal Products industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coty Inc. 11 0.98 N/A -1.52 0.00 Inter Parfums Inc. 69 2.97 N/A 1.80 38.47

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Coty Inc. and Inter Parfums Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Coty Inc. and Inter Parfums Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coty Inc. 0.00% -14.3% -5.3% Inter Parfums Inc. 0.00% 12.7% 7.1%

Risk and Volatility

Coty Inc.’s 0.82 beta indicates that its volatility is 18.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Inter Parfums Inc.’s 4.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.96 beta.

Liquidity

Coty Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Inter Parfums Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and has 2.2 Quick Ratio. Inter Parfums Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Coty Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Coty Inc. and Inter Parfums Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coty Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Inter Parfums Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Coty Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 8.23% and an $12.5 consensus price target. On the other hand, Inter Parfums Inc.’s potential upside is 26.95% and its consensus price target is $81.67. Based on the data given earlier, Inter Parfums Inc. is looking more favorable than Coty Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Coty Inc. and Inter Parfums Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.7% and 57.1%. Insiders owned roughly 40.6% of Coty Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Inter Parfums Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coty Inc. 14.77% 18.77% 18.98% 56.54% -6.08% 102.59% Inter Parfums Inc. -1.5% -7.79% -2.66% 12.96% 43.13% 5.43%

For the past year Coty Inc. has stronger performance than Inter Parfums Inc.

Summary

Inter Parfums Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Coty Inc.

Coty Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care products, and mass fragrances primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores and pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, and traditional food and drug retailers, as well as own branded e-commerce and direct to consumer Websites. The Luxury segment provides prestige fragrances, and premium skincare and cosmetics products across various regions and luxury channels, including upscale perfumeries, upscale department stores and duty-free shops, and travel retail sales channels. The Professional Beauty segment offers hair and nail care, and other salon products to nail and hair salons, nail and hair professionals, and professionals stores. The company markets and sells its products under the Astor, Bourjois, Clairol, Coty, COVERGIRL, Joop!, Jovan, Lancaster, Manhattan, Max Factor, Nioxin, N.Y.C. New York Color, OPI, philosophy, Rimmel, Sally Hansen, System Professional, and Wella brands. Coty Inc. also sells its products through third-party distributors. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in New York, New York.