Coty Inc. (COTY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC)

As Personal Products businesses, Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) and Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coty Inc. 11 0.93 N/A -1.52 0.00 Edgewell Personal Care Company 35 0.86 N/A 1.62 18.75

In table 1 we can see Coty Inc. and Edgewell Personal Care Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coty Inc. 0.00% -14.3% -5.3% Edgewell Personal Care Company 0.00% 4.5% 2%

Risk & Volatility

Coty Inc.’s 0.66 beta indicates that its volatility is 34.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Edgewell Personal Care Company has beta of 0.82 which is 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Coty Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, Edgewell Personal Care Company which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. Edgewell Personal Care Company is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Coty Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Coty Inc. and Edgewell Personal Care Company Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coty Inc. 0 5 1 2.17 Edgewell Personal Care Company 0 3 1 2.25

Coty Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 6.57% and an $11.36 consensus price target. On the other hand, Edgewell Personal Care Company’s potential upside is 15.00% and its consensus price target is $39.25. The data provided earlier shows that Edgewell Personal Care Company appears more favorable than Coty Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Coty Inc. and Edgewell Personal Care Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75% and 98.1%. 0.5% are Coty Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Edgewell Personal Care Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coty Inc. -0.91% -5.87% 0.65% 51.11% -19.19% 66.31% Edgewell Personal Care Company 3.79% 10.94% -24.13% -22.27% -42.83% -18.53%

For the past year Coty Inc. had bullish trend while Edgewell Personal Care Company had bearish trend.

Summary

Edgewell Personal Care Company beats on 8 of the 10 factors Coty Inc.

Coty Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care products, and mass fragrances primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores and pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, and traditional food and drug retailers, as well as own branded e-commerce and direct to consumer Websites. The Luxury segment provides prestige fragrances, and premium skincare and cosmetics products across various regions and luxury channels, including upscale perfumeries, upscale department stores and duty-free shops, and travel retail sales channels. The Professional Beauty segment offers hair and nail care, and other salon products to nail and hair salons, nail and hair professionals, and professionals stores. The company markets and sells its products under the Astor, Bourjois, Clairol, Coty, COVERGIRL, Joop!, Jovan, Lancaster, Manhattan, Max Factor, Nioxin, N.Y.C. New York Color, OPI, philosophy, Rimmel, Sally Hansen, System Professional, and Wella brands. Coty Inc. also sells its products through third-party distributors. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Edgewell Personal Care Company manufactures and markets personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care, and infant care categories the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care, and All Other. It offers Schick and Wilkinson Sword razor systems, including razor handles and refillable blades, and disposable shave products for men and women; and shave preparation products, such as shaving gels and creams under the Edge, Skintimate, and Shave Guard brands. The company also manufactures, distributes, and sells private label and value-priced wet shaving disposable razors, shaving systems, and replacement blades under a retailer's store name or under the Personna name. In addition, it provides sun care products comprising protection, sport, kids, baby, tanning, and after sun products, as well as hand wipes and household gloves under the Banana Boat, Hawaiian Tropic, Wet Ones, and Playtex brands; and feminine care products consisting of tampons, pads, and liners under the Playtex, Stayfree, Carefree, o.b., and Playtex Sport brand names. Further, the company offers infant care products, such as bottles, cups, and mealtime products under the Playtex brand; OrthoPro and Binky pacifiers; diaper disposal systems under the Playtex Diaper Genie brand; and diaper pail units and refill liners under the Diaper Genie brand, as well as markets Litter Genie, a waste disposal solution for cat owners. It sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, and wholesalers, as well as through retail locations and e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Energizer Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Edgewell Personal Care Company in June 2015. Edgewell Personal Care Company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.