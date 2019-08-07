Coty Inc. (COTY) EPS Estimated At $0.16; Ameritas Investment Partners Lowered By $392,094 Its Tjx Cos New (TJX) Holding

Analysts expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report $0.16 EPS on August, 20.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 14.29% from last quarter’s $0.14 EPS. COTY’s profit would be $126.73 million giving it 16.19 P/E if the $0.16 EPS is correct. After having $0.13 EPS previously, Coty Inc.’s analysts see 23.08% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.36. About 1.14 million shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 27/03/2018 – 2018-2022 Report on the US Color Cosmetics Market with Key Players Coty, Este Lauder, L’Oreal, LVMH, and New Avon Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – “CONSUMER BEAUTY DIVISION CONTINUED ITS UNEVEN PERFORMANCE, BUT WITH ENCOURAGING SIGNS OF STABILITY”; 15/03/2018 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Coty Inc, BOOK by Cadillac, Made In Bhutan and PNG Air Top the 2018 REBRAND 100®; 21/03/2018 – Coty To Offer Up to $2 B Aggregate Principal Amount of U.S. Dollar Denominated and Euro Denominated Senior Unsecured Notes in Four Series; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC QTRLY SHR LOSS DILUTED – REPORTED $0.10; 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Loss/Shr 10c; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Rev $2.22B; 25/04/2018 – Coty Inc. Appoints Esra Erkal-Paler Chief Global Corporate Affairs Officer, Executive Committee Member; 09/05/2018 – COTY 3Q NET REV. $2.22B, EST. $2.17B

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) stake by 9.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc sold 7,398 shares as Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX)’s stock rose 1.15%. The Ameritas Investment Partners Inc holds 69,515 shares with $3.70M value, down from 76,913 last quarter. Tjx Cos Inc New now has $64.99 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $51.89. About 1.72M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Adj EPS $4.04-Adj EPS $4.10; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 22/05/2018 – Bargain-hungry shoppers help; 22/05/2018 – TJX 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.02; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – PLAN TO INCREASE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, WITH APPROXIMATELY $2.5 TO $3.0 BLN OF REPURCHASES PLANNED FOR FISCAL 2019; 13/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $85 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – TJX same-store sales top estimates; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – QTRLY SHR $1.13; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased Ishares Tr (AGG) stake by 623,925 shares to 635,496 valued at $69.31M in 2019Q1. It also upped Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) stake by 11,402 shares and now owns 57,326 shares. Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tompkins Financial reported 40,101 shares stake. Montrusco Bolton, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 496,508 shares. Allen Invest Lc has invested 0.01% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Cullinan Associates holds 107,328 shares. Lakeview Capital Prns Ltd Llc holds 0.28% or 8,541 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund has 0.29% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Csu Producer invested 0.11% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Buffington Mohr Mcneal, a Idaho-based fund reported 274 shares. Cumberland Prns has invested 1.14% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Moreover, Ccm Invest Advisers Limited Company has 2.06% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 233,414 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Advantage has 89,146 shares. Chilton Co Lc has 35,868 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership accumulated 164,280 shares. Associated Banc owns 0.02% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 5,633 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. TJX Companies had 16 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Nomura. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 28. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Buckingham Research. The rating was upgraded by CFRA on Thursday, February 28 to “Buy”. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by UBS. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Loop Capital Markets.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $788.99 million for 20.59 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Coty Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson maintained Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) on Tuesday, July 2 with “Neutral” rating. Citigroup downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $12 target in Tuesday, April 2 report. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo.

Coty Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes, markets, sells, and distributes beauty products worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.21 billion. It operates in three divisions: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. It currently has negative earnings. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care products, and mass fragrances primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores and pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, and traditional food and drug retailers, as well as own branded e-commerce and direct to consumer Websites.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.54, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 40 investors sold Coty Inc. shares while 104 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 542.20 million shares or 11.59% more from 485.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James holds 0% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 171,097 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Com holds 260,880 shares. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.11% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Lpl Financial Ltd Co owns 31,019 shares. Co Of Vermont invested in 88 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Wetherby Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) or 11,276 shares. 43,479 are owned by Westpac Banking. Pictet Asset Management reported 0% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0.01% or 5.60 million shares in its portfolio. Bankshares Of America De has 14.25M shares. Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Perella Weinberg Prns Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 519,082 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. 4.22 million are owned by Nomura. Private Ocean Limited Liability Corporation has 1,143 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $12.40 million activity. The insider HARF PETER bought 959,760 shares worth $12.40M.